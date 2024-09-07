Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Chimmini Dam to be opened to public on September 13

    Public access to the Chimmini Dam site in Echippara, Chalakudy will begin on September 13. Tourists will be allowed to visit the dam site and continue activities such as trekking, cycling, and boat rides.
     

    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    Thrissur: Public access to the Chimmini Dam site in Echippara, Chalakudy will start on September 13, following a meeting led by Collector Arjun Pandian to address issues related to the Chimmini Tourism Project. The meeting, attended by MLA K.K. Ramachandran, resolved to allow tourists to visit the dam site along with continuing activities such as trekking, cycling, and boat rides. A new tourism committee will be established to manage the development of tourism at the Chimmini Dam.

    As part of the development of infrastructure for Chimmini Dam tourism, the Irrigation Department's toilet block and cafeteria will be ready for operation this month. The construction of the panchayat's toilet block will also be completed this month. During the meeting, it was communicated to the Irrigation Panchayat authorities that improved facilities should be provided for Chimmini Dam tourism. Additionally, it was decided in the meeting to open new trekking routes alongside the existing cycling and trekking options.

    Also, for the Chimmini Dam Tourism Destination Challenge, MLA K.K. Ramachandran stated that the tourism fund and MLA fund will be jointly utilized to further enhance the Chimmini Tourism Project. The Irrigation Department will collaborate with the Tourism Department to prepare a new Detailed Project Report (DPR) aimed at improving the facilities related to Chimmini Dam tourism.

    The Chimmini Dam and its reservoir are adjacent to the Mangalam Dam and the Parambikkulam Wildlife Reserve. The Chimmini catchment area covers 10 square kilometers within a larger 85 square kilometer reserve forest area, which was designated in 1984. The Chimmini Wildlife Sanctuary, established in 1984, is contiguous with the Peechi-Vazhani Sanctuary and spans approximately 85.067 square kilometers. For tourists, the sanctuary offers activities such as bamboo rafting, bird watching, butterfly safaris, jungle crafts, and animal tracking.
     

