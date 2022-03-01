  • Facebook
    PM Modi briefs President Ram Nath Kovind on various issues, including Ukraine

    Earlier, Prime Minister Modi presided over a high-level conference on the Ukraine issue, during which it was agreed that four Union ministers would go to Ukraine's neighbouring countries as India's special envoys to coordinate the mission to rescue Indians trapped in the war-torn territory.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met and briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on various issues, including Ukraine, as per sources.

    Hardeep Puri will be in Hungary, while VK Singh will be in Poland overseeing the evacuation effort. Jyotiraditya Scindia will oversee evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova, while Kiren Rijiju would be in Slovakia to oversee the evacuation of Indians who crossed the border from Ukraine.

    As part of Operation Ganga, the seventh evacuation flight carrying 182 Indian people stuck in Ukraine returned to India on Tuesday morning. Since Russia waged war on Ukraine on February 24, the Indian government has been coordinating efforts to return Indian people who have become stuck there.

    While India has warmly welcomed discussions between Russia and Ukraine to end the bloodier conflict between the two countries, it appears to have abstained from denouncing the Russian invasion. Given New Delhi's long-standing relations with Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is under intense international pressure to toughen its position against Russia in order to satisfy the "new allies in the West" and show unity with the Ukrainian people.

    Also Read | 'Operation Ganga': Reuniting Indians stuck in Ukraine with their families

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Indian restaurant turns into shelter home, provides free meals

    Also Read | Prayers have no boundaries: Delhi Gurudwara holds 'path' for Indians in Ukraine

    Also Read | Heartwarming video of Gurudwara in Ukraine offering free food, shelter goes viral

