MHA Secretary (Border Management) Rajendra Kumar visited Moreh, Manipur, to review security on the Indo-Myanmar border. He inspected posts, held meetings with security agencies, and pushed for smart border management using drones and advanced sensors.

Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (Border Management), Ministry of Home Affairs, conducted a comprehensive official visit to Moreh in Tengnoupal District of Manipur on Saturday. The visit was dedicated to reviewing the current security architecture and infrastructure projects along the strategically vital Indo-Myanmar border.

During his tour, the Secretary carried out an on-ground inspection of frontline border posts and surveillance installations, engaging with personnel to address operational challenges and gather feedback on enhancing field effectiveness.

Push for Smart Border Management

In a high-level review meeting involving the Assam Rifles, local administration and various security agencies, Kumar emphasised the necessity of optimising patrolling and strengthening real-time intelligence sharing. He advocated for the rapid integration of modern monitoring techniques, specifically the deployment of drones and advanced sensor systems, to ensure a robust and "smart" border management framework.

Call for Peak Operational Readiness

The Secretary commended the security forces for their dedication in a sensitive environment, reiterating the government's resolve to safeguard national integrity while facilitating legitimate cross-border trade. He concluded the visit by urging all agencies to maintain peak operational readiness and proactive coordination to curb illegal activities and ensure regional stability. (ANI)