Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked PM Narendra Modi for inaugurating the new terminal at Guwahati's LGBI Airport. Sarma described it as a historic moment for Assam and the Northeast, enhancing global connectivity and growth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expressed gratitude after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Assam this afternoon on a two-day visit, inaugurated the newly constructed terminal of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

The Prime Minister also unveiled a statue of Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi at the entrance of the new terminal complex.

Addressing a large public gathering on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma described the occasion as historic and a moment of pride not only for Assam but for the entire Northeast. He said that by inaugurating the new terminal and unveiling the statue of Assam's first Chief Minister and visionary leader, Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi, the Prime Minister had taken the State another major step forward towards modern, world-class connectivity. Expressing deep gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said the new terminal was not merely a physical structure but a powerful symbol of the decisive shift in national priorities under the Prime Minister's leadership. "Assam has been gifted international-standard connectivity infrastructure that would significantly enhance the State's growth and global engagement," he said.

Terminal's Unique Design and Features

Highlighting the terminal's unique features, CM Sarma said the state-of-the-art facility seamlessly blends modern technology with Assam's cultural identity. "Constructed using bamboo sourced from Assam and inspired by the kopou phool, the design reflects the State's rich biodiversity, including elements inspired by Kaziranga, as well as its vibrant cultural heritage. 57 bamboo columns using around 140 metric tonnes of bamboo have been installed, symbolising sustainability and deep cultural rootedness. Under the Prime Minister's guidance, Assam has received one of the most aesthetically distinctive airport terminals in the country," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Future Expansion and Opportunities

The Chief Minister stated that with the commissioning of the new terminal, the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport will be able to handle approximately 1.31 crore passengers annually. He added that provisions have been made for future expansion, including additional terminals. "An aero hub will be developed on 60 acres of land, comprising hotels, convention centres and allied facilities. Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, pilot training centres and other aviation-related infrastructure will also be developed, generating substantial employment opportunities for youth," he said.

Broader Infrastructure Push in Assam

Referring to the Prime Minister's continued focus on Assam's infrastructure development, Himanta Biswa Sarma recalled that during his previous visit, the Prime Minister had gifted the Guwahati Ring Road project and inaugurated the bamboo-based ethanol project at the Numaligarh Refinery.

Describing the visit as extremely significant, the Chief Minister said a new and confident image of Assam is now clearly visible. "The Prime Minister would visit Assam again in January to inaugurate construction of the 32-km elevated corridor at Kaziranga and to launch work on the new railway line connecting Gelephu and Kokrajhar. The Prime Minister would also be invited in February to inaugurate the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra and to lay the foundation stone of the new airport at Doloo in the Barak Valley," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Investment and Development Drive

Reiterating the State's gratitude, CM Sarma said Assam has witnessed an unprecedented pace of development, driven by the Prime Minister's visionary leadership and deep affection for the State. He observed that apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, no other Prime Minister had accorded due honour to Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi.

Referring to the Advantage Assam 2.0: Infrastructure and Investment Summit, the Chief Minister said the State has emerged as a highly investment-friendly destination. He mentioned that the Adani Group has committed investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Assam, including the airport project. He also thanked Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu for his support in the construction of the new terminal. While the Ministry has planned another terminal by 2032, the Chief Minister said Assam's rapid growth could necessitate a second new terminal as early as 2028.

Describing Assam as a land of peace, progress and development, the Chief Minister said the State today stands strong and confident. Echoing the Prime Minister's words, he remarked that very soon people across the country will begin saying "A for Assam" instead of "A for Apple".

The programme was attended by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro, MPs Dilip Saikia and Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLAs Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Atul Bora, Siddhartha Bhattacharyya and Hemanga Thakuria, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Bolin Bordoloi, son of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi, senior officials of the Central and State governments and other distinguished guests. (ANI)