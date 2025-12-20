PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal at Guwahati Airport. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani highlighted its 'Sky Forest' design using local bamboo, calling it a world-class gateway to connect the Northeast with India and the world.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday expressed his appreciation for hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, where the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly constructed terminal building. In a post on X, Adani stated that the terminal belongs to the people of Assam. He highlighted that the structure incorporates 140 tonnes of locally sourced bamboo and is designed around the concept of a "Sky Forest," reflecting the region's craftsmanship, ecology, and quiet strength. He added that the world-class terminal will serve as a vital gateway, strengthening connections for the Northeast's youth, entrepreneurs, farmers, and families with the rest of India and the world.

Adani Thanks PM Modi, CM Sarma on X

"Privileged to host PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the new terminal at Guwahati Airport. This terminal belongs to the people of Assam. Built with 140 tonnes of locally sourced bamboo and shaped around the Sky Forest, it carries the craftsmanship, ecology and quiet strength of the Northeast into a world-class gateway connecting youth, entrepreneurs, farmers and families more deeply with India and the world," the 'X' post said.

Adani also expressed his gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his leadership and continued support in making the project a reality. "My sincere gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his tremendous leadership and support," the 'X' post added.

PM Modi Inaugurates Terminal, Hails Northeast's Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam. Being accompanied by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PM Modi inaugurated the terminal designed to accommodate 13.1 million passengers annually and it will set a new benchmark for sustainable and technological operations in India.

Addressing a gathering here, PM Modi said modern, world-class airport facilities open up new possibilities and opportunities for any state and they become pillars of a state's growing self-confidence and the trust of its people.

"Today is a day of celebration of development. And it is a celebration of the development of the entire North East, not just Assam...The whole country will see that Assam is celebrating the festival of development," he said.

"My attachment to the soil of Assam, the love and affection of the people here, and especially the love of the mothers and sisters of Assam and the Northeast, continuously inspire me, strengthening our resolve for the development of the Northeast. Today, a new chapter is being added to Assam's development," he added.