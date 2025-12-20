The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Indian Army officer Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma and a private individual, Vinod Kumar, in a bribery probe.

New Delhi: Premier probe agency the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested two people, including an Indian Army officer in connection with a bribery case. They have been sent police custody remand up to December 23.

The persons have been identified as Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma and a private person Vinod Kumar.

As per an official, an instant case was registered on Friday on the basis of a reliable source information against Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma, Deputy Planning Officer, International Cooperation and Exports, Department of Defence Productions in the Ministry of Defence, his wife Col. Kajal Bali,

and others, including a Dubai based company on the allegations of criminal conspiracy and bribery.

“It is alleged that Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma, habitually indulges in corrupt and illegal activities, in criminal conspiracy with representatives of various private companies dealing in defence products manufacturing, export by obtaining undue advantage or bribe from them in exchange of providing undue favours to them, a statement from the defence ministry said.

“It is further alleged that Rajiv Yadav and Ravjit Singh are looking after lndia operations of the accused company and are based in Bangalore.”

“They have been in regular contact with Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma and are, in connivance with him, pursuing various undue favours by illegal means for their company from various government departments and ministries.

“One Vinod Kumar delivered a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, on the behest of the said company, to Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma on December 18.“

“Searches are being conducted at Sri Ganganager, Bengaluru, Jammu and other places.”

“During searches at the house of Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma in Delhi, the bribe amount of Rs. 3 Lakh as well as cash amount of Rs. 2,23,000,00/- and a cash amount of Rs. 10,00,000/- from the house of accused at Sri Ganganagar, in addition to other incriminating material, has been seized.”

“Search in the office premises of Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma in New Delhi is also continuing.”

“Both the accused persons, namely, Lt. Col Deepak Kumar Sharma and Vinod Kumar, were produced in the court today.”