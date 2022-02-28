  • Facebook
    Prayers have no boundaries: Delhi Gurudwara holds 'path' for Indians in Ukraine

    Elaborating about it, Atma Singh Lubana, Vice President, DSGMC, said they offered prayers as they want the crisis to end soon. He said borders nearing Ukraine should be opened.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
    Prayers and support have no boundaries as Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) organised a 'Shri Akhand Path Sahib' of Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Monday for the well beings of Indians stranded in Ukraine. 

    Elaborating about it, Atma Singh Lubana, Vice President, DSGMC, said they offered prayers as they want the crisis to end soon. He said borders nearing Ukraine should be opened. "Government should ensure that our citizens don't face any problem there and they should be brought to India soon," he added.

    Earlier, on social media, a heartwarming video has been doing rounds. In the clip, one can see gurudwaras in Ukraine are offering free shelter and food to the community and beyond. The Sikh concept of selfless service is being demonstrated in action in these difficult wartimes. A video has been surfaced of Kharkiv, showing the preparations, and offering the food to the people in the war-torn country.

     

    Meanwhile, among the chaos on the ground, a sweet video of a 'Langar on a Train' serving hungry students travelling to Ukraine's border with Poland has emerged. The viral video, which was shared on Twitter by Ravinder Singh (founder-CEO of Khalsa AID), shows kids eating food from the langar while riding on a moving train.

    During the Afghanistan conflict, Sikh organisations made news for their humanitarian efforts. The organisation rescued Afghan citizens who had left their country and provided them with food, shelter, and medical supplies. Afghans abandoned their country and landed in India, where gurudwaras provided them the basic requirements.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
