Heartwarming video of Gurudwara in Ukraine offering free food, shelter goes viral

Interestingly, Ukraine is not the first time that langar—a Sikhism idea in which people of all castes, religions, and social positions share food—has gone to the assistance of the destitute amid a worldwide crisis.

After COVID-19, Sikh houses of worship, known as Gurudwara, in Ukraine are offering free shelter and food to the community and beyond. The Sikh concept of selfless service is being demonstrated in action in these difficult wartimes. A video has been surfaced of Kharkiv, showing the preparations, and offering the food to the people in the war-torn country.



A heartwarming video of a 'Langar on a Train' serving hungry students travelling to Ukraine's border with Poland has emerged amid the mayhem on the ground. The viral video, published on Twitter by Ravinder Singh (founder-CEO of Khalsa AID), shows students enjoying food from the langar while on a moving train.

Hardeep Singh is also mentioned in the tweet for giving langar meals and help to numerous students from various nations. This film, as countless netizens have noted, restores hope in mankind at a time when social media is saturated with terrible images from Ukraine.

During the Afghanistan crisis, sikh organisations earned headlines for their humanitarian aid. The organisation rescued Afghan civilians who had fled their nation and gave them with refuge, food, and medical supplies. There were Afghans who fled their nation and arrived in India, where they were given with the basic necessities by gurudwaras.

Interestingly, Ukraine is not the first time that langar—a Sikhism idea in which people of all castes, religions, and social positions share food—has gone to the assistance of the destitute amid a worldwide crisis.

Also Read | Paypal, WhatsApp to Snapchat: 5 applications that have Ukrainian roots

Also Read | The morning after Russia pounded Ukraine capital Kyiv

Also Read | Facebook bans Russian state media from advertising, monetising content