Planning Amarnath Yatra? Here's how to register, book tickets, documents required and other details

After a two-year hiatus, the Amarnath Yatra will resume on June 30. The 43-day journey to Amarnath's Himalayan temple will conclude on August 11. For the first time this year, pilgrims may take a helicopter directly from Srinagar to the annual Hindu pilgrimage. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to begin direct helicopter service from Srinagar to Panchtarni for pilgrims.

Panchtarni is the final rest station, located at an elevation of 3,500 metres, from which pilgrims go on a six-kilometer walk to the sacred Amarnath cave. The pilgrimage is already being booked in advance. The Amarnath Yatra Permit will be issued based on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here's how to register

1. https://jksasb.nic.in/register.aspx and select the route and fill in the necessary information.

2. There are two routes for the pilgrimage and the daily cap of 10,000 pilgrims per route has been fixed, excluding pilgrims who would travel by helicopter.

3. The link for online registration is also available on SASB’s Android mobile app Shri Amarnathji Yatra, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Willing pilgrims can register in advance at selected Punjab National Bank (PNB), J&K Bank, and Yes Bank branches. SASB's website, www.shriamarnathjishrine.co, contains a list of designated branches for PNB, J&K Bank, Yes Bank, and SBI. Banks must stop registering for a certain day eight days in advance.

Documents needed for registration

1. A completed specified application form The format may be seen on the SASB website, www.shriamarnathjishrine.com.

2. Mandatory health certificate prescribed (CHC). The CHC must be granted by an authorised doctor/medical institution on or after March 28, 2022.

3. Four passport-sized photographs, three for yatra permits and one for the application form.

4. Aadhaar card or a government-issued I-card with biometric verification.

Age limit: The pilgrimage is not open to those under the age of 13 or above the age of 75. Women who are more than six weeks pregnant are not permitted to participate in the Amarnath Yatra.