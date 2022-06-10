Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Planning Amarnath Yatra? Here's how to register, book tickets, documents required and other details

    For the first time this year, pilgrims may take a helicopter directly from Srinagar to the annual Hindu pilgrimage. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to begin direct helicopter service from Srinagar to Panchtarni for pilgrims.

    Planning Amarnath Yatra Here s how to register book tickets documents required and other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 10, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    After a two-year hiatus, the Amarnath Yatra will resume on June 30. The 43-day journey to Amarnath's Himalayan temple will conclude on August 11. For the first time this year, pilgrims may take a helicopter directly from Srinagar to the annual Hindu pilgrimage. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to begin direct helicopter service from Srinagar to Panchtarni for pilgrims.

    Panchtarni is the final rest station, located at an elevation of 3,500 metres, from which pilgrims go on a six-kilometer walk to the sacred Amarnath cave. The pilgrimage is already being booked in advance. The Amarnath Yatra Permit will be issued based on a first-come, first-served basis.

    Here's how to register 

    1. https://jksasb.nic.in/register.aspx and select the route and fill in the necessary information.
    2. There are two routes for the pilgrimage and the daily cap of 10,000 pilgrims per route has been fixed, excluding pilgrims who would travel by helicopter.
    3. The link for online registration is also available on SASB’s Android mobile app Shri Amarnathji Yatra, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

    Also Read | Char Dham yatra guide: From essential items to carry to important guidelines; know it all

    Willing pilgrims can register in advance at selected Punjab National Bank (PNB), J&K Bank, and Yes Bank branches. SASB's website, www.shriamarnathjishrine.co, contains a list of designated branches for PNB, J&K Bank, Yes Bank, and SBI. Banks must stop registering for a certain day eight days in advance.

    Documents needed for registration

    1. A completed specified application form The format may be seen on the SASB website, www.shriamarnathjishrine.com.
    2. Mandatory health certificate prescribed (CHC). The CHC must be granted by an authorised doctor/medical institution on or after March 28, 2022.
    3. Four passport-sized photographs, three for yatra permits and one for the application form.
    4. Aadhaar card or a government-issued I-card with biometric verification.

    Also Read: Uttarakhand state govt reduces time for offline registration to a week of Char Dham Yatra

    Age limit: The pilgrimage is not open to those under the age of 13 or above the age of 75.  Women who are more than six weeks pregnant are not permitted to participate in the Amarnath Yatra.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022 LIVE Updates in Maharashtra Haryana Rajasthan Karnataka - adt

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Voting underway; all eyes on Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana & Rajasthan

    Watch Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours-tgy

    Watch: Forest dept rescues baby elephant from ditch; operation carried for 4 hours

    Special pen to mark vote in President election; here's all you need to know snt

    Special pen to mark vote in President election; here's all you need to know

    Bishnoi gang 'member' quizzed in Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Salman Khan threat letter cases snt

    Bishnoi gang 'member' quizzed in Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Salman Khan threat letter cases

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Voting for 57 seats across 15 states tomorrow; who will pass litmus test? - adt

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Voting for 57 seats across 15 states tomorrow; who will pass litmus test?

    Recent Stories

    Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: MBOSE announces class 10th, 12th Arts results; Know websites, how to check - adt

    Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: MBOSE announces class 10th, 12th Arts results; Know websites, how to check

    777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty's film touches audiences' hearts; call it an 'emotional roller coaster ride' RBA

    777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty's film touches audiences' hearts; call it an 'emotional roller coaster ride

    RBSE class 10 result 2022 Rajasthan board likely to announce results on June 13 how to check marks gcw

    RBSE class 10 Result 2022: Results likely to be announced on June 13; here's how to check marks

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022: Looking forward to coming back stronger - Kuldeep Yadav on missing out-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022: 'Looking forward to coming back stronger' - Kuldeep Yadav on missing out

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022 LIVE Updates in Maharashtra Haryana Rajasthan Karnataka - adt

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Voting underway; all eyes on Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana & Rajasthan

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon