Char Dham yatra guide: From essential items to carry to important guidelines; know it all

The Char Dham Yatra involves visits to Uttarakhand's holy shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The pilgrimage begins in the holy town of Haridwar. According to Hindu religious beliefs, persons who complete the Char Dham Yatra are thought to have atoned for all their sins and achieve redemption after death.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttrakhand is a pilgrimage that every devotee should make at least once throughout their lives. The Char Dham Yatra path is believed to be one of India's most arduous pilgrimage routes. Since the start of the Yatra on May 3, more than 30 pilgrims have perished on the journey owing to inclement weather.

The government even momentarily halted the Yatra, but has recently decided to restart the journey. Before embarking on the Char Dham Yatra, you should prepare ahead of time and take a few steps to ensure a safe travel.

Here are important guidelines one should keep in mind:

Pilgrims and tourists should register for the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib online.

Before their arrival, all worshippers must register on the state government's webpage.

This year, devotees/tourists/pilgrims are not needed to provide a negative Covid-19 test report or a Covid-19 immunisation certificate.

Passengers and devotees travelling from state boundaries are not required to undertake Covid-19 testing or produce a Covid-19 immunisation certificate.

The daily limit for visitors to each Dham has been raised. Badrinath is 16000, Kedarnath is 13000, Gangotri is 8000 and Yamunotri is 5000.

For both public transportation and visiting Char Dham Shrines, a Green Card and trip registration are required.

Heli tickets to Kedarnath from Guptkashi, Phata, and Siri may only be bought through the Uttarakhand Govt/ GMVN's official website. This is the only official website for purchasing helicopter tickets.



All four shrines are located at a higher altitude. As you go, you will encounter less oxygen, harsh cold, low humidity, and blistering heat. This dehydrates and weakens your body. Many pilgrims are also affected by low oxygen levels. A person over the age of 60 who has underlying conditions has it more difficult than others. Not only that, but the weather is unpredictable, with torrential rains and landslides occurring at any time, trapping you in the midst of the path without water or food.

Proof of identity

Winter attire

umbrella

Hiking Boots

Snacks with dried fruits

First-Aid Kit

Medicines

Mobile phone charger and power bank

Water bottle

Toiletries

You should also keep an eye on your health and get any necessary medical tests performed before embarking on your vacation. If you have any of the illness, such as diabetes, hypertension, or a lung issue, you should consult your doctor.