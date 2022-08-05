Piped cooking gas price hiked in Delhi, adjoining towns; know rates here

As per Indraprastha Gas Ltd, piped cooking gas in Delhi now costs Rs 50.59 per standard cubic metre, up from Rs 47.96.

The price of cooking gas piped to households in the national capital, and neighbouring cities was raised by Rs 2.63 per unit on Friday, the second increase in less than two weeks.

The increase is to "partially offset the increase in input gas cost," according to an IGL tweet.

Prices have risen for the second time in less than two weeks. Rates were last revised by Rs 2.1 per scm on July 26.

The increase comes from the government mandating the use of more expensive imported LNG to meet additional demand. Before supplying city gas retailers like IGL, state-owned GAIL averages the rates of locally produced gas with imported gas.

Similar increases in piped cooking gas (also known as piped natural gas or PNG) have impacted city gas retailers across the country.

In Mumbai, Mahanagar Gas Ltd increased the price of CNG by Rs 6 per kg and PNG by Rs 4 per unit.

The MGL, in its statement, said, "We have decided to recover the cost due to the significant increase in input gas costs. Accordingly, we've raised the retail price of CNG to Rs 86 per kg and increased the price of domestic PNG by Rs 4 to Rs 52.50 in and around Mumbai."

However, IGL has not raised the price of CNG, which remains at Rs 75.61 per kg.

PNG will cost Rs 50.46 per scm in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, which are all close to the national capital, and Rs 48.79 per scm in Gurugram, according to IGL. Rates vary by state and are influenced by local taxes. Natural gas is the primary fuel source for CNG and PNG.

Natural gas production in India is insufficient to meet demand, so the country imports roughly half of its needs from liquefied natural gas (LNG).

While domestic natural gas prices were raised to USD 6.10 per million British thermal units for the six months beginning April 1, international LNG rates skyrocketed in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The spot or current market price of LNG is currently around USD 30.

GAIL combines approximately 2.5-3 million standard cubic metres of LNG per day with volumes available from domestic fields to supply city gas operators such as IGL and MGL. Every month, the pooled rate is fixed. The pooled price for August is USD 10.52 per mmBtu, up from USD 8.95 the previous month.

(With inputs from PTI)

