A fire broke out at a plate-and-bowl manufacturing factory in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, early Saturday morning, prompting an extensive firefighting response, officials said.

According to Fire Officer Mahesh Pratap Singh, the fire department initially dispatched two fire tenders to the location. However, upon arrival, officials discovered that the blaze had spread across a larger area of the factory premises, leading to the deployment of two additional fire tenders to contain the flames.

Singh said the firefighting teams were working continuously to control the situation and expressed confidence that the blaze would be brought under control soon. "We received a report of fire at 7.15 AM today and we immediately deployed 2 fire tenders. Upon reaching the spot, we found that the extent of fire had spread largely and we called in 2 more fire tenders... It will soon be brought under control," Singh told ANI.

No injuries have been reported so far, and fire officials are assessing the damage to the factory structure and stored materials.

Another Fire Incident in Gorakhpur

In another incident from Uttar Pradesh, a fire broke out on December 1 at a garments shop in the Golghar area of Gorakhpur, prompting the immediate deployment of multiple fire tenders to manage the situation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gorakhpur, Raj Karan Nayyar, said that firefighters were rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control. The SSP mentioned that the cause of the fire was a short circuit. "There is a garment store, Baby Land, in the Golghar area. We got the information that a fire broke out here... As of now, the cause of the fire is a short circuit... The situation is under control," SSP Nayyar said. (ANI)