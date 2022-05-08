Congress' Rahul Gandhi does math on LPG price hike

On Saturday, cooking gas became Rs 50 more expensive per cylinder, the second rate increase in less than two months.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Modi-led central government over the LPG gas price hike by Rs 50 per cylinder. Gandhi tweeted and commented that it's just Congress who thinks about the welfare of poor and middle-class families.

In his tweet, Gandhi displayed a comparison of prices between the former UPA government and the current BJP government, showing how the present government is dealing with the issue.

Gandhi tweeted that in May 2014, the price of the cooking gas was Rs 410, which has increased by Rs 585.50 until now, and in 2022, the price stands at Rs 999. He mentioned that the former Congress government provided Rs 827 in comparison with the present BJP government provides no subsidy. Adding that two cylinders then, for the same price of one now.

On Saturday, Congress party leader Randeep Surjewala also criticized the central government and stated the cost of the subsidized cooking gas has risen by 2.5 times and is out of reach for the poor and middle-class households and demanded to bring down the cost in line with the rate in 2014.

Cooking gas became Rs 50 more expensive per cylinder on Saturday, the second rate increase in less than two months, pushing the price for about 289 million households to more than Rs 1,000 per 14.2 kg refill in multiple places, owing primarily to rising international energy costs caused by the Ukraine war.

The latest price announced by the Indian Oil Corporation for the liquified petroleum gas on Saturday in Delhi stands at Rs 999.50 per cylinder. Rates vary across the country based on local levies and transportation costs. Gujarat's Navsari stands at Rs 1,008.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder, Rs 1,026 in Punjab's Ludhiana, Rs 1,015.50 in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, and Bihar's Patna, it is Rs 1,098.

This is not the first time that cooking gas prices have risen dramatically. In Delhi in January 2014, it was Rs 1,241 per 14.2 kg cylinder. Since then, its rates have remained volatile, but since May 1, 2020, when a cylinder's price was reduced by Rs 170 to Rs 581.5, cooking gas prices have only risen, following the reports, except for a minor Rs 10 per cylinder price reduction in April 2021.

