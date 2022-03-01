  • Facebook
    LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price increases by Rs 105

    The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been hiked by Rs 105 in Delhi from March 1.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 8:06 AM IST
    The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been hiked by Rs 105 in Delhi from March 1. With this, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2,012 in Delhi.

    The cost of the 5kg cylinder has also been revised by Rs 27. The 5Kg cylinder will now be priced at Rs 569 in the national capital. 

    To note, the revision in the rates of the LPG cylinders for all the states and union territories in India is carried out on a monthly basis.

    Last month, the Oil Marketing Companies had reduced the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50.

    There has been no change in the price of the domestic LPG cylinders since October last year. However, during this period crude oil prices have crossed $102 per barrel. There is speculation that the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders may be revised post-election around March 10. The expectation is that the prices of non-subsidised gas cylinders may increase by more than Rs 100 to 200 per cylinder.

    At the same time, there was a significant change in the prices of commercial cylinders during this period. Between October 2021 and February 1, 2022, the commercial LPG cylinder cost rose by Rs 170. On October 1, the commercial LPG cylinder cost in Delhi was Rs 1736. In November, it became Rs 2000 and in December it became Rs 2101. After this, it became cheaper in January. In February 2022, the price further came down to Rs 1907. 

    In Kolkata, the 19 kg LPG cylinder will now be available for Rs 2095 instead of Rs 1987 whereas in Mumbai its price has now increased from Rs 1857 to Rs 1963. 

    Also Read: Explained: What is SWIFT? Why Russian banks will bleed without it

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 8:56 AM IST
