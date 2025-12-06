A 58-year-old businessman was tragically killed in a hit-and-run on Akashneem Marg, Gurgaon. The 22-year-old unlicensed driver, who borrowed a colleague’s car, has been arrested. CCTV footage helped police track and identify the culprit.

In a tragic incident on Akashneem Marg, Gurgaon, a 58-year-old cyclist lost his life after being struck from behind in a hit-and-run accident. The driver, a 22-year-old unlicensed housekeeping staffer, had borrowed a colleague’s car without permission and was driving recklessly when he hit the victim. CCTV footage played a crucial role in tracking the vehicle and identifying the culprit, who has now been arrested and faces multiple charges. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting the dangers of rash driving and unlicensed motorists on city roads.

Accident Details and Victim’s Background

The deceased, Amitabh Jain, was cycling on the relatively empty internal road of DLF-2 around 7 am on Wednesday when he was hit by a Santro car from behind. Despite sufficient space on the road, the driver failed to slow down near a speed breaker, striking Jain and dragging him several metres before fleeing the scene.

Jain, a resident of Bougainvillea Marg, was a former chemist shop owner in Delhi’s Malka Ganj. His wife is a senior conservator at the Parliament Museum, while their children are employed in London and Bengaluru. Relatives stated that Jain cycled every morning and had recently returned from a biking trip to Jaipur. He was rushed to Max Hospital with severe internal injuries but succumbed to his injuries around 9 am.

How the Incident Unfolded?

The accused, Sahil, a 22-year-old housekeeping staffer at MGF Mall, took a bouncer’s car without permission, allegedly under the pretext of fetching a pack of cigarettes. After buying the cigarettes, Sahil reportedly decided to take a detour through DLF-2, assuming the roads would be empty early in the morning. His reckless driving led to the fatal collision with Jain.

After returning the car, Sahil lied to the car owner, claiming that a cyclist had merely brushed against the vehicle. However, police investigations and CCTV analysis revealed the truth, showing the Santro fleeing the accident scene and tracing its movements across multiple cameras in DLF-2.

CCTV Evidence and Police Investigation

A detailed review of CCTV footage enabled police to identify Sahil and track his movements before and after the accident. Investigators visited the bouncer’s residence in Fatehpur Beri and later interrogated him at MGF Mall, where he confirmed that Sahil had taken the car for a spin on Wednesday morning.

Charges Filed and Legal Action

An FIR has been registered against Sahil under multiple sections, including Section 281 for rash driving, Section 106 for causing death by negligence, Section 305 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Section 324(2) for mischief. Sahil remains in police custody as the investigation continues, while authorities are also probing to identify any other individuals who may have aided or been involved in the incident.

Community Reaction

The death of Amitabh Jain has deeply affected the local community. Residents and relatives have expressed concern over the rise of reckless driving and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules to prevent such avoidable tragedies in the future.