Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district sees a new wave of development with the 'Aam Bagicha Project'. Backed by the government, the initiative helps villagers plant mango orchards to increase their income and bring change to remote areas.

The worst insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh is scripting a new chapter of development as the administration is making extensive efforts to increase the income of people through the 'Aam Bagicha Project'. With the Aam Bagicha initiative, the situation is now changing and this wind of change is becoming visible in villages nestled deep within the forest, where livelihood opportunities were once limited. The intent of the government, coupled with continuous efforts of the administration, has sown a new hope for harvest has been sown in rural life through orchard-based initiatives.

Government's Vision for Rural Livelihood

"As per the directives of the Chhattisgarh government, we are working regularly to boost the livelihood of people in the area. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has given clear instruction in this connection and at the same time, the move is in meeting the vision of the Central Government's ambitious Lakhpati Didi programme. Our effort is to enhance the livelihoods of people living in rural areas," said Sukma Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv. The Collector further elaborated that we are implementing the 'Aam Bagicha project' so that people can earn through other activities, apart from agricultural activities. As Sukma is suitable for the cultivation of mangoes and other seasonal fruits, local communities have been motivated to plant Mangoes and other varieties of fruit on the land available to them.

Villagers Embrace Orchard Initiative

"Collector Sir came to the village, met people and explained to us the benefits of planting mango, coconut, lemon and other seasonal fruits," said local Markam Dula, adding that, after learning about the advantages, villagers decided to go with the idea. He further informed that as the local population decided to plant fruit varieties, the administration extended support to set up fencing, installation of borewells, transformers and other facilities.

It has been two years now, and the crops are about to come. We will receive the full earnings. Around 350 saplings of fruits, all hybrid varieties, have been planted on around 8 acres. We are receiving a lot of support from the government as well as the local administration for this project, said local Madkam Santu, adding that we take complete care of the planted varieties. The administration, led by the Collector, is helping us a lot and the initiative is very beneficial, he said.