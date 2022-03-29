Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa government to provide 3 cooking gas cylinders free to households from April

    “We have finalised the scheme to provide three LPG cylinders free and it will be notified. From April, three cylinders will be given free,” said CM Pramod Sawant.

    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

    As promised by the BJP in its manifesto, the Goa Cabinet approved the scheme to give three LPG cylinders free per year per household from April onwards. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement on Monday after chairing the first meeting of the new cabinet, comprising him and eight other ministers.

    “Chaired the first meeting after taking oath as CM. The Cabinet has decided to formulate the 3 free cylinder scheme as promised in the BJP manifesto from the new financial year,” Sawant said in a tweet.

    “We have finalised the scheme to provide three LPG cylinders free and it will be notified. From April, three cylinders will be given free,” he said.

    Sawant, who took charge of office on Monday, said that all the promises made in the BJP election manifesto will be fulfilled. “Parties that had made tall promises have fled from the state,” he said.

    In its manifesto, BJP had promised not to increase state duties on petrol and diesel for the next three years, give three free LPG cylinders a year to every household, and increase the pension under the DSSY to Rs 3,000.

    Sawant also said that the resumption of iron ore mining and creating employment were his priorities during his current tenure.

    The manifesto also promised “good quality housing” for all Goans in the next five years by providing home loans to deserving families at an interest rate of 2% for women and 4% for men, and developing and providing residential plots.

    To boost infrastructure, BJP promised to introduce the Manohar Parrikar Kalyan Fund, which will provide for a common development fund up to Rs 3 crore for every panchayat and up to Rs 5 crore for every municipality.

    Reacting to his opponents referring to him as an accidental CM, Sawant said that this time he was “elected and not selected”.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2022, 11:24 AM IST
