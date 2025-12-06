Hyderabad Airport is on high alert following a series of bomb threat emails targeting international flights. A British Airways flight landed safely and was inspected, while a Kuwait Airways flight returned to its origin.

A series of bomb threat emails sent to Hyderabad Airport has triggered heightened security checks and tense moments for passengers and airline staff, even as the aviation sector continues to battle large-scale flight disruptions across the country. Hyderabad Airport authorities confirmed that two international flights, British Airways BA 277 and Kuwait Airways KU 373, received threat alerts via an email sent to the airport's customer support ID early on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BA 277, flying from London Heathrow to Hyderabad, landed safely at 5:25 am, after which security teams immediately activated standard safety protocols and isolated the aircraft for checks.

In contrast, Kuwait Airways KU 373, which was already en route from Kuwait to Hyderabad, made the decision to return to its departure airport following the alert.

“Standard Safety Protocols Activated”: Hyderabad Airport GMR

In an official statement, Hyderabad Airport GMR said, “On 6th December 2025, a bomb threat email was received for flight BA 277. The flight landed safely in HYD at 5:25 am. Standard safety protocols were initiated.” “On the same day, a bomb threat email was received for flight KU 373 from Kuwait to Hyderabad. The flight returned to its departure airport.”

Second Consecutive Day of Bomb Threats to Hyderabad-Bound Flights

Saturday's scare follows multiple similar threats reported over the past 48 hours.

On Friday, an Air India flight (AI 2879) travelling from Delhi to Hyderabad also received a bomb threat via email. The aircraft landed safely at 8:45 pm, and post-landing, the airport activated all mandatory safety procedures.

Earlier on the same day, another alert targeted Emirates flight EK526 from Dubai to Hyderabad. The threat email arrived around 7:30 am, but the aircraft continued its journey under enhanced monitoring and landed safely at 8:30 am.

Security teams moved the plane to an isolated bay, deboarded passengers, and conducted detailed checks as per protocol.

A Disturbing Pattern: Multiple Threats in One Week

The latest incident adds to a worrying pattern of bomb threat hoaxes aimed at Hyderabad-bound flights over the past week.

On Thursday, IndiGo flight 6E 058 from Medina to Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad following a bomb threat.

Earlier this week, another IndiGo flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad made an emergency landing in Mumbai under similar circumstances.