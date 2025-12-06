A viral post alleging IndiGo cut pilot salaries while reverting to older work hours has exploded online, fuelling public outrage as the airline cancels 400+ flights amid a deepening FDTL and safety controversy.

As IndiGo reeled from a fifth consecutive day of massive flight disruptions, a single viral post on X captured the anger of thousands — and collided directly with the controversy around the airline receiving temporary regulatory relief.

The uproar began when an X user shared a message claiming unfair treatment of pilots at the very moment IndiGo was struggling to operate even a fraction of its schedule.

The user wrote: "A pilot commented on my post that apparently Indigo had reduced salaries of all pilots saying work hours will be less due to guidelines implementation. And now they are going back to older workhours at the same reduced salaries. Man, this company is all kinds of evil."

The allegation — unverified but emotionally charged — spread rapidly.

A Viral Salary Claim That Set the Internet Ablaze

One user responded cautiously: "Pilot salaries are Hybrid, Fix Salary+ flying hour based components. So it might not be entirely true."

But this did little to slow the outrage.

Another user fired back: "Management knows that pilots are terrified of losing their jobs in a monopoly market so they will tolerate unfair conditions."

A third voice added a financial sting: "1800 crore is previous year profit of this evil company."

And then came a stark warning: "Only the pilots can bring that company down on its knees...no one else...not even the government.."

Another commenter expanded the panic to aviation aspirants: "If this is true, Indigo deserves hell. And I sincerely hope all the young women aspiring to be air hostesses… will rethink their career choices at this point because it doesn't look like a smart move."

The conversation quickly snowballed into a public reckoning — just as the crisis inside IndiGo intensified.

Cancellations Mount as IndiGo Struggles to Stay Airborne

Even as the viral post circulated, IndiGo cancelled over 400 flights on Saturday across four major airports.

Bengaluru: 124 flights

Mumbai: 109 flights

Delhi: 106 flights

Hyderabad: 66 flights

This followed more than 1,000 cancellations on Friday alone.

After three days of silence, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers finally appeared in a pre-recorded message apologising for the “major inconvenience” caused and saying the airline expected “fewer than 1,000 flights” to be cancelled on Saturday.

For thousands stranded in terminals, the apology felt distant — and too late.

DGCA Grants Temporary Relief to IndiGo — And Sparks Another Storm

Amid the operational collapse, the DGCA quietly granted IndiGo temporary relief from the High Court–mandated FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limit) norms, especially those involving night operations and fatigue mitigation.

The regulator rolled back key restrictions:

Reducing night hours from 12 am–6 am to 12 am–5 am

Increasing allowed night landings from 2 back to 6

Granting other critical relaxations IndiGo had been lobbying for

The relief was intended to help the airline stabilise operations — but it collided directly with the viral salary allegation, magnifying public anger.

People online questioned how an airline accused of reducing pay could simultaneously receive regulatory concessions.

An Airline Under Siege From All Sides

IndiGo has long opposed the stricter FDTL norms introduced in January 2024. The norms — including extended weekly rest periods, longer night hours and reduced night landings — were eventually enforced only after Delhi High Court directives.

Phase 1 came into effect in July.

Phase 2 began November 1.

But the meltdown of the past few days has brought all underlying tensions to the surface:

Pilot fatigue

Long working hours

Salary structures

Regulatory inconsistency

Safety concerns

Passenger fury

Viral public outrage

And now, the latest allegation — “this company is all kinds of evil” — has become symbolic of a much deeper resentment.

The Real Crisis May Be Trust, Not Just Flights

IndiGo, once seen as the gold standard of Indian aviation, is now facing its toughest test yet — not just operationally, but reputationally.

As one user put it, perhaps more starkly than any official statement could: “Only the pilots can bring that company down… not even the government.”

The skies may clear in the coming weeks. But the trust IndiGo has lost — among pilots, passengers, and the public — will be far harder to regain.