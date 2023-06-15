Pikachu flies into Delhi: Japanese envoy shares photo of Pokemon-themed Boeing 787 aircraft

The tweet shared by Hitoshi Suzuki, the Ambassador of Japan to India, has created a significant buzz and generated excitement on numerous social media platforms.

Japanese Ambassador to India Hitoshi Suzuki's social media posts have often drawn the attention of netizens. His latest Twitter post showcases a visually captivating image of the Pikachu Jet NH, a Boeing 787 aircraft. This particular aircraft, operated by All Nippon Airways (ANA) of Japan, features a delightful exterior design showcasing beloved characters from the Pokemon franchise, created through a collaboration with The Pokemon Company.

The Japanese ambassador posted on Twitter, "Welcome #Pikachu to India! Excited by the first flight of PikachuJet by ANA to Delhi! The Delhi sky is ready to shine. #pika-pika! #pokemon #boeing #787 #Dreamliner #PikachuJetNH"

The main highlight of this captivating aircraft is the presence of Pikachu, the iconic and beloved mouse-like character from the Pokemon series. Pikachu serves as the official mascot of the entire Pokemon franchise and is globally recognized as one of the most popular cartoon characters.

The entire aircraft, both its exterior and interior, is inspired by the enchanting world of Pokemon. The plane's exterior displays prominent imagery of Rayquaza, a powerful Pokemon, adorning the fuselage. Furthermore, more than 200 seats inside the aircraft are adorned with an enchanting design featuring Pikachu in a flying pose.

The tweet featuring this Pokemon-themed aircraft has gained significant attention from avid Pokemon fans and social media users alike. Shortly after its posting, the accompanying photograph quickly garnered over 80,000 views on Twitter. Users enthusiastically commented on the post, expressing their excitement and admiration for the unique collaboration.

Many users were thrilled by the Pikachu Jet and eagerly shared their excitement with their loved ones. The vibrant and playful design of the aircraft captivated numerous individuals, especially younger audiences who were familiar with popular Japanese characters like Pokemon, Doraemon, and Shinchan.

