Have an opinion on Uniform Civil Code? Here are ways to send your views to Law Commission of India

The 22nd Law Commission recently initiated a fresh examination of the issue by actively seeking public opinions and suggestions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In doing so, they also reached out to recognized religious organizations to gather their perspectives on the matter.

The 22nd Law Commission of India has sought views and ideas from people and recognized religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code. This was after the Law Commission of India, almost four years ago, came out with a consultation paper stating that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was 'neither necessary nor desirable at this stage'.

In a public notice, the Law Commission said, "Bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various Court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject."

How to share views and suggestions on UCC?

People and groups have been given 30 days to give their views. If you want to submit your opinion on Uniform Civil Code, take the following steps.

Step 1: Open your browser and log on to https://legalaffairs.gov.in/law_commission/ucc/

Step 2: A form opens up in which you need to first enter details like your name, contact number, organisation, address, state, district and pin code.

Step 3: Now chose either to upload your views in PDF format from your laptop/computer or offer your suggestions in the box given below.

Step 4: If you select Upload Form, an interface opens up asking you to upload the file in PDF format. Remember, the PDF needs to be a maximum of 2MB in size.

Step 5: If you select 'Suggestions in Words', a writing interface opens up.

Step 6: Type in your views and then press submit

Other ways to submit your opinion

Besides the online submission, one can also E-mail their views to the Law Commission of India at membersecretary-lci@gov.in.

The concerned stakeholders are also at liberty to make their submissions in the form of consultation/ discussion/working papers on any of the issues pertaining to the Uniform Civil Code to the 'Member Secretary, Law Commission of India, 4th Floor, Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, New Delhi-110 003. If need be, Commission may call upon any individual or organization for a personal hearing or discussion.

What will Uniform Civil Code do?

A Uniform Civil Code refers to a common set of laws that govern personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession for all citizens of a country, regardless of their religious affiliation. Currently, these aspects are regulated by different laws that vary based on religious beliefs, creating inconsistency. The purpose of implementing a Uniform Civil Code is to eliminate these disparities.

Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, which falls under the Directive Principles of State Policy, states that the State should strive to establish a uniform civil code throughout India. However, it is important to note that directive principles are not legally enforceable by courts, as clarified by Article 37 of the Constitution.

The UCC is aimed at ensuring equal protection and rights for all citizens, including vulnerable sections such as women and religious minorities. The UCC seeks to promote national unity by unifying various personal laws that are currently based on religious beliefs, such as the Hindu Code Bill and Shariat law, among others. Once implemented, the UCC will ensure that the same civil law applies to all individuals, regardless of their religious faith.