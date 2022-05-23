PFI brainwashing minors to spew hate? Kerala cops probe viral video

The Left government in Kerala is being accused of giving a free hand to the 'radicals' and providing them with a safe haven.

A massive row has erupted in Kerala after a video emerged of a Popular Front of India rally in Alappuzha district in which a minor can be seen raising controversial slogans.

The video, which is being widely shared on social media, shows the minor saying, "If you want to live here, live decently or we know how to implement 'Azadi'." He further says that 'time is up for Hindus and Christians' and other communally-charged slogans.

According to reports, the minor is a fifth standard student and the video is from Saturday when the PFI cadre took out a rally in the district.

After the video sparked outrage over the manner in which a minor had been brainwashed to spew hatred for other communities, the police have swung into action and launched an investigation. Ironically the police themselves are in the dock after the video showed policemen not taking any steps to prevent communal slogans.

NCPCR demands strict action

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken cognizance of the controversial video. NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo demanded strict action. Involving children in such activities is against the Juvenile Justice Act, he said, adding that the NCPCR had written to the district authorities to lodge a FIR. in this regard.

BJP slams Pinarayi Vijayan government

The Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the Left government in Kerala for giving a free hand to the 'radicals' and providing them a safe haven.

"A minor boy shouts a war cry, 'Death to Hindus & Christians' during SDPI's rally in Alappuzha, Kerala. Communist Party-led Kerala govt's inaction, effectively giving a free pass to radicalism, is condemnable. Kerala is a safe haven for them," Kerala BJP unit Vice President Sobha Surendran said.

PFI distances itself from video

After outrage erupted over the video, a PFI spokesperson issued a statement distancing the outfit from the rally where the provocative slogans were raised.

He said that the rally where the minor is heard spewing hate slogans was not part of the organisation's conference. At the same time, he claimed that the slogans were not raised against Hindus or Christians but against "Hindutva terrorists".

