    Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares poem he had written in Class 10; post goes viral

    India’s fintech giant Paytm’s founder and boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently shared a poignant poem he scribbled during his school days. Titled ‘Vishwas Karo Karm Mein’ (Place Thine Faith In Work), the poetry was published in his school magazine in 1991.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm, is renowned for posting a variety of content on Twitter that frequently goes viral. He just published a poem that he had written in 1991 while in the Xth standard for his school magazine. The post was uplifting and motivational to internet users.

    He read the poem "Vishwas Karo Karm Mein," which is about having confidence in one's own work. The tweet was posted on August 6 and has already accumulated more than 3,300 likes and 240 retweets. "I just discovered my poetry, which was published in our school magazine in 1991. At the time, I was in class 10," he tweeted.

    Also Read | Video of bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking in SpiceJet flight goes viral; Scindia investigating incident

    The internet had a varied reaction at the Paytm boss’s verses. While a few very overtly critical and mocked others relished and even felt he might be in the wrong profession. One user jibed ‘Sharma ji aap galat line mein aagaye hai.” Maybe Sharma ji needs to write more or even better get a compilation of his poetry published.

    A Twitter user said, "This is incredibly profound and directed for a 15 year kid, truly." Sharma replied to him by saying, "Thank you! I had just turned 12 and a half at the time.

    "It's really uncommon to witness someone fully embodying their early convictions. Bravo, sir!" another wrote. A third person said, "Your travel is certainly a representation of the poem's thoughts." Another user commented, "Lovely and sweet!"

    "Speaks volumes about what a kid in a 10th-grade class would have been thinking and feeling. Kudos..!!!” another tweet was read.

    Also Read | Fascinated by a smartphone, a baby monkey attempts to snatch it: watch the video

    In 2010, the 44-year-old businessman established Paytm. He serves as the business's chairman, managing director, and CEO. One97 Communications is the parent company of the financial services and mobile payments startup Paytm.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 4:22 PM IST
