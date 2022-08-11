Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video of bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking in SpiceJet flight goes viral; Scindia investigating incident

    Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday ordered an investigation after a video showing bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking on a SpiceJet flight surfaced on social media.

    Video of bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking in SpiceJet flight goes viral; Scindia investigating incident snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 3:48 PM IST

    Following the appearance on social media of a video depicting bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking on a SpiceJet flight, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday demanded an investigation.

    In the video, Kataria, who has 6.3 lakh Instagram followers, is seen lighting a cigarette on a SpiceJet plane's back row. A lighter is not permitted for passengers to bring on board. Additionally, smoking is not permitted aboard aircraft.

    Also read: SpiceJet passengers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min

    According to SpiceJet, the smoking incident happened on a Dubai-Delhi flight on January 20 as customers were boarding and the cabin crew was busy with the onboarding process.

    After investigation, it mentioned the airline had put the passenger on the "no flying list" for 15 days in February. 

    According to the rules set forth by the DGCA, an airline has the authority to suspend a "unruly" passenger for a predetermined amount of time if they disobey any regulations.

    When the video of this incident was posted on Twitter on Thursday, Scindia responded, "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour." 

    Also read: SpiceJet clears all principal dues with Airports Authority of India

    Sources from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said on Thursday that the video of this incident came to their knowledge in January this year. They then wrote to the concerned airline and subsequently sent a complaint to the police in Gurugram. 

    "We understand the police filed a complaint against him there (in Gurugram)," one CISF source said. 

    In a statement, SpiceJet said, "This is with reference to a video on social media of a passenger smoking onboard a SpiceJet aircraft. The matter had been investigated thoroughly in January 2022 when the video was brought to our notice and a complaint had been filed by the airline with the Udyog Vihar Police Station in Gurugram." 

    The video, the investigation had revealed, was shot on January 20, 2022, while passengers were boarding flight SG 706 scheduled to fly from Dubai to Delhi. 

    "The said passenger and his co-passengers shot the video on the 21st row when the cabin crew were occupied with completing the onboarding procedure. None of the passengers or crew was aware of the act. The matter came to the airline's notice on January 24, 2022, through social media posts," it said. 

    "The matter was referred to the Internal Committee constituted as per the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on the handling of unruly passengers (not consisting of any SpiceJet employee). The said the passenger was put on a no flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022," the carrier said.

    Also read: Following multiple snags, DCGA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% flights for 8 weeks

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Anubrata Mondal Mamata Banerjee s aide arrested by CBI gcw

    Who is Anubrata Mondal, Mamata Banerjee's aide arrested by CBI?

    Face mask mandatory in Delhi, Rs 500 fine on violation; private vehicles exempted - adt

    Face mask mandatory in Delhi, Rs 500 fine on violation; private vehicles exempted

    India fumes after China backs Pakistan-bred JeM terrorist at UNSC

    India fumes after China sides with Pakistan-bred JeM terrorist

    DGCA opens skies for transgender issues guidelines to assess fitness applying for pilot licence gcw

    DGCA opens skies for transgenders, issues guidelines to assess fitness applying for pilot licence

    IT dept raids net Rs 56 crore cash 32 kg gold in Maharashtra cash count took 13 hours gcw

    I-T dept raids net Rs 56 crore cash, 32 kg gold in Maharashtra; cash-count took 13 hours

    Recent Stories

    CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after firing employees; Internet divided - adt

    CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after firing employees; Internet divided

    5 reasons why Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be your next smartphone gcw

    5 reasons why Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be your next smartphone

    Would call Dinesh Karthik a fine finisher, but... - Krishnamachari Srikkanth explains who are Actual Finishers-ayh

    'Would call Karthik a fine finisher, but...' - Srikkanth explains who are 'Actual Finishers'

    Salman Khan spends a day with the Indian Navy at INS Vishakapatnam drb

    From making rotis to push-ups on deck, Salman Khan's day out on board INS Visakhapatnam

    Fascinated by a smartphone, a baby monkey attempts to snatch it: watch the video - gps

    Fascinated by a smartphone, a baby monkey attempts to snatch it: watch the video

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon