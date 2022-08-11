Fascinated by a smartphone, a baby monkey attempts to snatch it: watch the video

A viral video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda features a baby monkey's fascination with the device as it tries to snatch it.

Technology has radically transformed our societies and daily lives. Also, Internet communication worldwide has dramatically revolutionized various fields. Digital media has become a global means of communication in our everyday lives. In today's date, a smartphone is a universal gadget which one wants to have with them. Do you remember how fascinated you were while purchasing your first smartphone? It looks like a baby monkey had a similar experience when it saw a smartphone and was curious about using it.

Twitter user and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Young generation is mad with smartphones."

The 35-second video shows a baby monkey trying to snatch a mobile phone from a person trying to click its picture. Meantime, the mother monkey tries to avert her baby and pull it back. However, the little monkey is uncompromising and keeps returning and snatching the phone.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 261K views and 7900 likes. Social media users filled the comments section with laughing emojis and hilarious reactions on how monkeys also get addicted to smartphones.

A user wrote, "Our Children also do the same thing. If they see something, they want it fights for it or Cry. Similarly, baby Monkey is also struggling to get it. Nice Video Thanks, Congratulations, and Appreciated. God bless you." Another person commented, "He must be seeing that every human being is using this and so seems to be curious."

A few days ago, a video of two little monkeys intriguingly scrolling the mobile screen while a man holding the phone emerged on social media. The video took the internet by storm, and many netizens considered that monkeys, too, were addicted to smartphones.

