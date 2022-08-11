Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fascinated by a smartphone, a baby monkey attempts to snatch it: watch the video

    A viral video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda features a baby monkey's fascination with the device as it tries to snatch it.

    Fascinated by a smartphone, a baby monkey attempts to snatch it: watch the video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    Technology has radically transformed our societies and daily lives. Also, Internet communication worldwide has dramatically revolutionized various fields. Digital media has become a global means of communication in our everyday lives. In today's date, a smartphone is a universal gadget which one wants to have with them. Do you remember how fascinated you were while purchasing your first smartphone? It looks like a baby monkey had a similar experience when it saw a smartphone and was curious about using it.

    Twitter user and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Young generation is mad with smartphones."

    Also Read: School kids help fruit seller in pushing cart; viral video will make your day

    The 35-second video shows a baby monkey trying to snatch a mobile phone from a person trying to click its picture. Meantime, the mother monkey tries to avert her baby and pull it back. However, the little monkey is uncompromising and keeps returning and snatching the phone.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 261K views and 7900 likes. Social media users filled the comments section with laughing emojis and hilarious reactions on how monkeys also get addicted to smartphones.

    A user wrote, "Our Children also do the same thing. If they see something, they want it fights for it or Cry. Similarly, baby Monkey is also struggling to get it. Nice Video Thanks, Congratulations, and Appreciated. God bless you." Another person commented, "He must be seeing that every human being is using this and so seems to be curious."

    A few days ago, a video of two little monkeys intriguingly scrolling the mobile screen while a man holding the phone emerged on social media. The video took the internet by storm, and many netizens considered that monkeys, too, were addicted to smartphones.

    Also Read: Man falls into pit while reversing a bike; video goes viral

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    School kids help fruit seller in pushing cart; viral video will make your day - gps

    School kids help fruit seller in pushing cart; viral video will make your day

    Watch Thief bows in front of deity before stealing donation boxes; Internet calls him 'Sanskari' thief-tgy

    Watch: Thief bows in front of deity before stealing donation boxes; Internet calls him 'Sanskari' thief

    Man falls into pit while reversing a bike; video goes viral - gps

    Man falls into pit while reversing a bike; video goes viral

    Watch Railway police's quick action saves an older woman and son who slipped while boarding the train-tgy

    Watch: Railway police's quick action saves an older woman and son who slipped while boarding the train

    Boy performing acrobatic stunts on road surprises Anand Mahindra; watch video - gps

    Boy performing acrobatic stunts on road surprises Anand Mahindra; watch video

    Recent Stories

    Who is Anubrata Mondal Mamata Banerjee s aide arrested by CBI gcw

    Who is Anubrata Mondal, Mamata Banerjee's aide arrested by CBI?

    football Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez does not want Aubameyang to leave 'under any circumstances' snt

    Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez does not want Aubameyang to leave 'under any circumstances'

    JEE Main 2022 Candidate alleges his score was changed from 99 4 percentile to 77 percentile gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Candidate alleges his score was changed from 99.4 percentile to 77 percentile

    Brazil to oppose FIFA demand for suspended World Cup Qualifier replay against Argentina-ayh

    Brazil to oppose FIFA's demand for suspended World Cup Qualifier replay against Argentina

    Face mask mandatory in Delhi, Rs 500 fine on violation; private vehicles exempted - adt

    Face mask mandatory in Delhi, Rs 500 fine on violation; private vehicles exempted

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon