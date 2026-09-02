RSS leader Indresh Kumar called untouchability a sin and slammed Congress as 'anti-Constitution' amid the 'Sudhhikaran' ritual row. He accused the party of hypocrisy, citing its implementation of Article 370 and attempts to politicise youth movements.

RSS Calls Untouchability a Sin Amid 'Purification' Row

Amid the ongoing political row over the 'Sudhhikaran' ritual after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's Haldwani rally, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday asserted that the Sangh has always considered untouchability a sin and against 'dharma'.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, from its inception until now, has considered untouchability a sin and against religion, continues to do so, and will always do so," Kumar told ANI.

His remarks follow a massive protest by Congress outside the RSS headquarters in the national capital over the FIR registered against party leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Haldwani 'purification' controversy. The complainant alleged that Gandhi's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community. Gandhi had alleged that the purification ritual was "another name for untouchability" and demanded action against those involved under the SC/ST Act.

Congress Accused of Being 'Anti-Constitution'

When asked about the burning of Manusmriti during the protest, Kumar accused Congress of "untouchability and being against the Constitution."

"All these allegations and protests by Congress are because it is a party which has untouchability and is against the Constitution...Congress itself faces all these allegations... so, throwing mud at others to make oneself look clean doesn't make the other person dirty. It is said that if you spit at the moon or the sun, it falls back on your own face. Therefore, all these allegations and their burning of things only prove that they are losing their morality day by day," he said.

Kumar accused Congress of having a habit of lying, asserting that the RSS is bound to the Constitution by its very nature of discipline and nationalism. "Those who have learned to lie, keep on lying...The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, by its very nature and conduct, is a follower of discipline and nationalism. And that is why we are always bound to the Constitution," he said.

Turning the criticism back toward the Congress, Kumar accused it of undermining the Constitution historically, specifically citing the implementation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "The Congress shredded the Constitution and, by granting Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir, implemented two systems of law instead of one, two flags instead of one, and two leaders instead of one. Immediately after the partition and independence of India, if anyone mocked and tore apart the Constitution, it was the Congress," he said.

On Politicising Youth Movements

He also touched upon the recent youth-led agitations and pushed back against the opposition's accusations that 'BJP is anti-youth', stating that Congress attempted to politicise the genuine movement. "This was a student movement. Political parties stepped in and effectively dismantled it; they even fractured the movement. By politicising it, they attempted to corrupt it. That is precisely why the entire Gen Z is turning away from the Congress today. Across every city and village in the country, Gen Z was--and remains--patriotic, and they will continue to follow the path of patriotism...while the Congress may stage a minor protest or hold an occasional event here and there, the country is teeming with millions of young people. Their turnout figures demonstrate a complete failure to attract students," he said.

Congress Protest and Detentions

Meanwhile, Congress workers had gathered outside the RSS headquarters to protest against the FIR against Rahul Gandhi. Police detained Udit Raj and other protesters during the demonstration.

Speaking after his detention, Udit Raj said that he had burnt the Manusmriti during the protest and alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was disrespected. (ANI)