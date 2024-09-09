Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Patna BJP leader Shyam Sundar Manoj shot dead: CCTV video captures attack by motorcycle assailants (WATCH)

    In a shocking incident early on Monday morning, BJP leader Shyam Sundar Manoj, also known as Munna Sharma, was shot dead near Kamaliya Gate in Patna, Bihar.

    Patna BJP leader Shyam Sundar Manoj shot dead: CCTV video captures attack by motorcycle assailants (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    In a shocking incident early on Monday morning, BJP leader Shyam Sundar Manoj, also known as Munna Sharma, was shot dead near Kamaliya Gate in Patna, Bihar. The attack occurred around 4 am, leaving the capital shaken and authorities scrambling for answers.

    According to initial reports, Shyam Sundar Manoj had just arrived near Kamaliya Gate when the assailants, who were riding a motorcycle, targeted him. Surveillance camera footage from the area has surfaced, providing crucial details about the crime.

    Also read: Derailment averted: Kalindi Express escapes disaster after hitting LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur (WATCH)

    The CCTV footage shows Munna Sharma engaging in conversation with someone over the phone when the two attackers approached. The assailants, riding a bike, are seen first snatching a chain from his neck and grabbing his mobile phone. Despite these acts of theft, they did not take the chain Sharma was wearing around his neck. The footage then captures the assailants shooting him in the head before fleeing the scene.

    This video has raised questions about the motive behind the attack. While initial thoughts pointed towards a robbery, the fact that the chain was left behind suggests there may have been other underlying motives. Police are investigating whether the incident was a targeted attack or a result of a conspiracy.

    A close friend of the deceased described Munna Sharma as a practical and combative individual, who had previously served as the city board president of Patna City Chowk for the BJP. The friend revealed that Sharma was a regular visitor to Mangal Talab for his morning walks and was well-known in the community.

    Also read: Mangaluru: Daughter lifts auto to save mother after vehicle hits her in freak accident, wins hearts (WATCH)

    Adding to the tragedy, it was revealed that last Sunday night, Sharma’s son’s wedding took place. Many relatives had gathered for the event, and Sharma had been involved in dropping off some of them. It was during his early morning visit to Mangal Talab to arrange an auto that the incident occurred. The family is now in a state of turmoil following the sudden and violent loss.

    Authorities are working diligently to piece together the circumstances surrounding Sharma's death. The police investigation aims to uncover whether the murder was a random act of violence or a premeditated attack. The CCTV footage is expected to play a key role in solving the case and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Derailment averted: Kalindi Express escapes disaster after hitting LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur (WATCH) snt

    Derailment averted: Kalindi Express escapes disaster after hitting LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala govt halts appeal against actor-MLA Mukesh's anticipatory bail in high court in rape case anr

    Kerala govt halts appeal against actor-MLA Mukesh's anticipatory bail in rape case

    Kerala's BEVCO to supply alcohol to Lakshadweep to attract tourists; State govt grants sales permission anr

    Kerala's BEVCO to supply alcohol to Lakshadweep to attract tourists; State govt grants sales permission

    Rains to intensify in Kerala as IMD predicts yellow alert in 7 districts today september 09 2024 anr

    Rains to intensify in Kerala as IMD predicts yellow alert in 7 districts today

    Recent Stories

    Kollywood filmmaker Dilli Babu dies at 50 in Chennai; Tamil stars extend condolences RBA

    Kollywood filmmaker Dilli Babu dies at 50 in Chennai; Tamil stars extend condolences

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check Sept 9 city-wise rates vkp

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check Sept 9 city-wise rates

    Raisin Water Secrets: Essential health benefit of drinking on an empty stomach NTI

    Raisin Water Secrets: Essential health benefit of drinking on an empty stomach

    Derailment averted: Kalindi Express escapes disaster after hitting LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur (WATCH) snt

    Derailment averted: Kalindi Express escapes disaster after hitting LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur (WATCH)

    tennis Jannik Sinner wins US Open 2024: Italian earns staggering Rs 30.2 crore for title finish at Flushing Meadows snt

    Jannik Sinner wins US Open 2024: Italian earns staggering Rs 30.2 crore for title finish at Flushing Meadows

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon