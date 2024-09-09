Derailment averted: Kalindi Express escapes disaster after hitting LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur (WATCH)

In a startling incident on Sunday, an attempt to derail the Kalindi Express was narrowly avoided when the train collided with an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in the Shivrajpur area, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

In a startling incident on Sunday, an attempt to derail the Kalindi Express was narrowly avoided when the train collided with an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in the Shivrajpur area, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The train was en route from Prayagraj to Bhiwani when the incident occurred around 8:20 pm.

According to police reports, the loco pilot spotted the cylinder on the tracks and swiftly applied the emergency brakes. The train struck the cylinder, which was subsequently thrown off the tracks, allowing the train to come to a safe halt.

Senior officials, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and a forensics team, promptly arrived at the scene to investigate. The train remained stationary at the location for approximately 20 minutes before continuing to Bilhaur station, where further checks were conducted.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra confirmed that besides the damaged LPG cylinder, a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were found at the scene. Authorities are actively working to identify those responsible for the incident. Chandra assured that the perpetrators will face stringent legal action.

“The loco pilot noticed the cylinder on the tracks and applied emergency brakes, but the cylinder was still struck and thrown aside. The train was halted, and RPF officers informed local police," he said.

ACP Chander added, “In addition to the damaged cylinder, some other objectionable materials were found on the tracks. Senior officers and forensic teams are currently assessing the situation. Despite this, the train route remains unaffected, and all services are running as scheduled.”

This incident comes on the heels of a series of similar events, including the derailment of the Sabarmati Express in Kanpur in August after it struck a sharp object on the tracks.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have both voiced their concerns about these incidents. Vaishnaw highlighted that investigations are ongoing into these disruptions and the troubling trends that are emerging.

