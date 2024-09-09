Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Derailment averted: Kalindi Express escapes disaster after hitting LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur (WATCH)

    In a startling incident on Sunday, an attempt to derail the Kalindi Express was narrowly avoided when the train collided with an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in the Shivrajpur area, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

    Derailment averted: Kalindi Express escapes disaster after hitting LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 9:59 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    In a startling incident on Sunday, an attempt to derail the Kalindi Express was narrowly avoided when the train collided with an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in the Shivrajpur area, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The train was en route from Prayagraj to Bhiwani when the incident occurred around 8:20 pm.

    According to police reports, the loco pilot spotted the cylinder on the tracks and swiftly applied the emergency brakes. The train struck the cylinder, which was subsequently thrown off the tracks, allowing the train to come to a safe halt.

    Senior officials, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and a forensics team, promptly arrived at the scene to investigate. The train remained stationary at the location for approximately 20 minutes before continuing to Bilhaur station, where further checks were conducted.

    Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra confirmed that besides the damaged LPG cylinder, a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were found at the scene. Authorities are actively working to identify those responsible for the incident. Chandra assured that the perpetrators will face stringent legal action.

    “The loco pilot noticed the cylinder on the tracks and applied emergency brakes, but the cylinder was still struck and thrown aside. The train was halted, and RPF officers informed local police," he said.

    ACP Chander added, “In addition to the damaged cylinder, some other objectionable materials were found on the tracks. Senior officers and forensic teams are currently assessing the situation. Despite this, the train route remains unaffected, and all services are running as scheduled.”

    This incident comes on the heels of a series of similar events, including the derailment of the Sabarmati Express in Kanpur in August after it struck a sharp object on the tracks.

    Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have both voiced their concerns about these incidents. Vaishnaw highlighted that investigations are ongoing into these disruptions and the troubling trends that are emerging.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala govt halts appeal against actor-MLA Mukesh's anticipatory bail in high court in rape case anr

    Kerala govt halts appeal against actor-MLA Mukesh's anticipatory bail in rape case

    Kerala's BEVCO to supply alcohol to Lakshadweep to attract tourists; State govt grants sales permission anr

    Kerala's BEVCO to supply alcohol to Lakshadweep to attract tourists; State govt grants sales permission

    Rains to intensify in Kerala as IMD predicts yellow alert in 7 districts today september 09 2024 anr

    Rains to intensify in Kerala as IMD predicts yellow alert in 7 districts today

    Nuclear power plant on moon? India may join Russia, China in groundbreaking lunar project: Report snt

    Nuclear power plant on moon? India may join Russia, China in groundbreaking lunar project: Report

    Recent Stories

    Raisin Water Secrets: Essential health benefit of drinking on an empty stomach NTI

    Raisin Water Secrets: Essential health benefit of drinking on an empty stomach

    tennis Jannik Sinner wins US Open 2024: Italian earns staggering Rs 30.2 crore for title finish at Flushing Meadows snt

    Jannik Sinner wins US Open 2024: Italian earns staggering Rs 30.2 crore for title finish at Flushing Meadows

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to apply for PAN card online and monitor your application status NTI

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to apply for PAN card online and monitor your application status

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Adani Group to Tata Power: Stocks to watch on September 09, 2024 RKK

    Adani Group to Tata Power: Stocks to watch on September 09, 2024

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon