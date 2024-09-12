England vs Australia: Aussie pacer Xavier Bartlett injured, Ben Dwarshuis called as cover

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australia pacer Xavier Bartlett suffered a side strain in the first T20I against England in Southampton on Wednesday (September 11). He finished with figures of 3.4-0-26-1 as the Aussies went on to secure 28 run victory, and thereby taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.   

    Bartlett had England captain Phil Salt in his first ball of the innings, but he was denied the wicket after being found guilty of no-ball. However, the 25-year-old went on to claim the wicket of Jordan Cox in the powerplay. In a rare seen in T20I, Aussie captain gave Bartlett four overs on the stretch as he was moving the ball in the cold conditions at the Ageas Bowl. However, he pulled out just two deliveries before completing is allotted quota. 

    Riley Meredith is likely to take Bartlett's place in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens on Friday (September 13). Meanwhile, the Australia team is loaded with all-rounders, therefore don't be surprised if either Cooper Connolly or Aaron Hardie are considered for the next outing. Australia opted for five seam-bowling options in the first T20I and are likely to stick with it unless the conditions offer something for the spinners. 

    Dwarshuis made his international debut back in 2022 against Pakistan in a T20I and the 30-year-old has played only three three T20Is so far, taking five wickets. 

