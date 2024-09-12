Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Festive Glamour: Must-Try trendy kurta styles to make you shine bright

    Revamp your festive wardrobe with dazzling kurtis featuring luxurious fabrics, trendy cuts, and stunning embellishments.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 6:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

    As the festive season approaches, it's time to revamp your wardrobe with pieces that exude elegance, comfort, and a touch of sparkle. The kurti, a quintessential piece in every Indian woman's closet, offers the perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style. This season, let your kurtis do the talking with styles that are not just comfortable but also versatile enough to be dressed up or down. Here’s a look at some dazzling kurti styles that will ensure you sparkle and shine through all your festive celebrations.

    Asymmetrical Hem Kurti

    For those who love experimenting, a high-low kurti paired with dhoti pants is the way to go. The high-low cut adds a trendy twist to the traditional kurti, while the dhoti pants bring in a playful, fusion vibe. Choose bright colors like mustard yellow, fuchsia, or turquoise, and look for designs with minimal embellishments or prints to keep the focus on the unique silhouette. This outfit is perfect for a more laid-back festive look, such as a family get-together or a mehndi function.

    Jacket Style Kurti

    Elevate your festive look with a jacket-style kurti. This style involves a sleeveless or three-quarter sleeve inner kurti topped with a long, embellished jacket. The contrast between the plain inner layer and the heavily embroidered jacket creates a stunning visual effect. Opt for silk, Liva or velvet jackets with intricate embroidery, zari, or mirror work to add that festive sparkle. This style is ideal for evening celebrations and can be paired with palazzos or a flowing skirt for a complete ethnic ensemble.

    Anarkali Kurti with Embellished Yoke

    Nothing says “festive” like an Anarkalikurti with a beautifully embellished yoke. Perfect for the grander occasions, an Anarkalikurti with intricate embroidery or mirror work on the yoke adds a regal touch. Pair it with a flowing palazzo or churidar and a contrasting dupatta. Go for jewel tones like emerald green, deep maroon, or royal blue to make a statement at Diwali gatherings or wedding festivities. Accessorize with jhumkas and a potli bag to complete the look.

    High-Low Kurti with Dhoti Pants

    For a more glamorous take on the kurti, opt for a floor-length style with side or front slits. These kurtis offer a gown-like effect while still retaining an ethnic touch. Rich fabrics like Liva, velvet, brocade, or silk with heavy embroidery or sequin work make this style perfect for a festive evening event. Pair with high heels and statement earrings for an effortlessly chic look that can transition from pooja ceremonies to evening parties.
     

    Floor-Length Kurti with Slits

    Asymmetrical hem kurtis are the perfect way to add a contemporary twist to your festive attire. These kurtis come with a unique cut that falls unevenly, adding a playful yet chic element to your outfit. Opt for fabrics like Liva, silk or crepe that have a natural sheen, and choose styles that feature zari or sequin work for that added sparkle. Pair with straight pants, leggings or palazzos and minimal accessories to let the kurti stand out. This style is perfect for card parties or semi-formal festive gatherings.
     

