    Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan: Top 5 celebs who are dominating business world too

    Many Bollywood stars are leveraging their fame and business acumen to build successful ventures. From production companies to fitness brands and investment firms, these celebrities are proving their mettle beyond the world of movies.

    article_image1
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 6:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    Bollywood is home to some prosperous businesspeople who have had a big influence outside of the film industry, so it's not just about glamour and glamour. Numerous celebrities who you love have taken the leap into business, leveraging their notoriety and skills to create successful businesses. Let's examine how these Bollywood celebrities have amassed wealth and established themselves as prosperous businesspeople.

    article_image2

    1. Shah Rukh Khan

    The wealthiest actor in India, Shah Rukh Khan is praised as the "King Khan" of Bollywood and succeeds in both business and film. He is a co-owner of Red Chillies Entertainment, a renowned production company that has worked on several successful films, including Om Shanti OM, Chennai Express, Jawan, and Darliings. Shah Rukh also shares ownership of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the IPL 2024 winners.

    article_image3

    2. Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone has strategically invested in a number of start-up businesses. Her company, Ka Enterprises, is an investment firm that has backed businesses such as BluSmart, Furlenco, and Epigamia.

    article_image4

    3. Salman Khan

    In addition to his charitable endeavours and his acting triumphs in films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan, popularly known by his stage name Bhai Jaan, is a well-known businessman. He is the owner of Being Human, a clothing line and charity foundation that helps the impoverished with their healthcare and education. Additionally, his film production firm, Salman Khan Films, further displays his commercial prowess.

    article_image5

    4. Hritik Roshan

    With his gorgeous hazel-green eyes, towering stature, and long hair, Hrithik Roshan is the epitome of elegance. He is a well-known Indian actor from several Bollywood films, and his various roles, incredible dancing skills, acting, and beautiful looks have made him well-known around the world.

    He's become well-known in the business world as well. He is a co-founder of HRX, a fitness company that sells shoes, clothes, and training equipment. Health fanatics love HRX because of Hrithik's dedication to exercise. His prosperous commercial endeavours provide his well-known Bollywood profession a fresh angle.

    article_image6

    5. Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra has advanced significantly in her entrepreneurial career. She is part owner of Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company that specialises in indie films, and she has made investments in the well-known dating app Bumble. Additionally, Priyanka started the haircare company Anomaly. In addition to her prosperous acting career, her many business endeavours have made her a prominent figure in the entertainment sector.

