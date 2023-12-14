Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Parliament security breach: Eight personnel suspended by Lok Sabha Secretariat; check details

    Amid the chaos, four individuals not only ignited coloured smoke canisters but also resorted to slogan-chanting, causing an alarming disruption that reverberated both inside and outside the Parliament premises.

    Parliament security breach: Eight personnel suspended by Lok Sabha Secretariat; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    In a stunning turn of events within the hallowed halls of the Indian Parliament, a grave breach of security unfolded on Wednesday, shaking the core of the nation's legislative sanctum. On a day marked by the commemoration of a historic event, chaos erupted when two individuals disrupted proceedings by infiltrating the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, unleashing canisters of yellow smoke.

    This breach led to the swift suspension of eight security personnel stationed at crucial access points on Thursday (December 14), including the entry gate and the Parliament House Entry Area. The intrusion, unprecedented in its nature, allowed a group of intruders to penetrate the Lower House during a vital session of the Winter Session.

    Parliament security breach: '18 months of planning linked to 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' page,' says Police

    Amid the chaos, four individuals not only ignited coloured smoke canisters but also resorted to slogan-chanting, causing an alarming disruption that reverberated both inside and outside the Parliament premises.

    MPs and security personnel managed to overpower and detain the primary intruders, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who had brazenly leaped into the Lok Sabha chamber. Simultaneously, outside the parliamentary building, two others, Amol Shinde and Neelam, were apprehended for their involvement in protests.

    In the aftermath of this breach, law enforcement officials swiftly detained five individuals linked to the security lapse. The gravity of the situation prompted the Home Ministry to launch a rigorous, high-level investigation. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief has been appointed to spearhead this crucial probe, aimed at unraveling the intricate details surrounding this breach.

    Parliament security breach: Fifth suspect nabbed in Gurugram; What we know so far

    This audacious incident unfolded amidst tightened security measures on account of the anniversary and preceding threats, notably one issued by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. However, authorities have not yet established a direct correlation between Pannun's warning and the breach.

    The accused individuals, facing serious charges under anti-terror laws, are currently undergoing rigorous interrogation. Authorities are actively pursuing Lalit Jha, who absconded after filming crucial footage of the incident, in efforts to comprehensively address this alarming security lapse within the heart of the nation's democracy.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala court acquits accused in Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old girl anr

    Kerala court acquits accused in Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old girl

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-500 December 14 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-500 December 14 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    New Year guarantee: Is Karnataka govt planning to increase liquor prices in the state? vkp

    New Year guarantee: Is Karnataka govt planning to increase liquor prices in the state?

    Governor Convoy Attack: Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner denies deliberate failure to control SFI protest anr

    Governor Convoy Attack: Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner denies deliberate failure to control SFI protest

    Parliament security breach: Profiling Manoranjan, his life, hobbies, education and more vkp

    Parliament security breach: Profiling Manoranjan, his life, hobbies, education and more

    Recent Stories

    Google Maps 5 upcoming features to make your life easier gcw

    Google Maps: 5 upcoming features to make your life easier

    Year-end tourists, take note: Chikkamagaluru closed for 6 days in December; Here's why vkp

    Year-end tourists, take note: Chikkamagaluru closed for 6 days in December; Here's why

    Kerala court acquits accused in Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old girl anr

    Kerala court acquits accused in Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old girl

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes first captain of the house; Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain 'coward' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes first captain of the house; Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain 'coward'

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-500 December 14 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-500 December 14 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon