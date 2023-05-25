Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you know India's temple of democracy?

    India, on May 28, will rejoice as the new Parliament building is unveiled. The structure that it will replace is deep-rooted in India's ethos and its democratic foundations. How well do you know the Parliament? Take this quiz and find out

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    India, on May 28, will rejoice as the new Parliament building is unveiled. The structure that it will replace is deep-rooted in India's ethos and its democratic foundations. It has seen the trials and tribulations of time, and has been a true representation of the democratic character of our nation.

    How well do you know the Parliament? Take this quiz and find out:

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?

    Correct Answer: The construction process of the Indian Parliament, also known as Sansad Bhavan, began in 1921.

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?

    Correct Answer: It took six years to complete the construction of the Indian Parliament.

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?

    Correct Answer: Red sandstone. It was sourced from the neighbouring states of Rajasthan and Punjab

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?

    Correct Answer: Then Indian Viceroy, Lord Irwin inaugurated the parliament building after its construction was completed in January 18 1927 

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?

    Correct Answer: The Supreme Court commenced its sittings in a part of the Parliament House after its inauguration on January 28, 1950. The court moved into the present building in 1958.

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?

    Correct Answer: 17 (last one formed on May 2019). The first general elections under the new Constitution were held during the year 1951-52. The first elected Parliament came into existence in April, 1952.

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?

    Correct Answer: Continuity

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?

    Correct Answer: There are 12 doors for entry into the Parliament

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?

    Correct Answer: The colour of the carpets in Lok Sabha is green; it signifies the importance of agriculture for India.

    Parliament Quiz: How well do you India's temple of democracy?

    Correct Answer: In 2021, the Indian Tourism Development Corporation replaced Northern Railways to take over the operation of the Parliament canteen

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 2:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Andhra girl inflicts burn wounds on classmate in Kerala college anr

    Andhra girl inflicts burn wounds on classmate in Kerala college

    Delhi Serial killer who raped and murdered over 30 children, gets life term; check details AJR

    Delhi: Serial killer who raped and murdered over 30 children, gets life term; check details

    After 11 years Kolkata iconic Howrah Bridge to undergo in depth health checkup details here gcw

    After 11 years, Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge to undergo in-depth health checkup; details here

    New Parliament building row: PlL filed in Supreme Court seeking inauguration by President of India AJR

    New Parliament building row: PlL filed in Supreme Court seeking inauguration by President of India

    Amid possibility of gang war in Tihar, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli Jail AJR

    Amid possibility of gang war in Tihar, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli Jail

    Recent Stories

    football Champions League: Lautaro Martinez sends Man City warning as Inter Milan clinch Coppa Italia snt

    Champions League: Lautaro Martinez sends Man City warning as Inter clinch Coppa Italia

    Andhra girl inflicts burn wounds on classmate in Kerala college anr

    Andhra girl inflicts burn wounds on classmate in Kerala college

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star vma

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star

    Delhi Serial killer who raped and murdered over 30 children, gets life term; check details AJR

    Delhi: Serial killer who raped and murdered over 30 children, gets life term; check details

    Salman Khan wins hearts with his 'sweetest' gesture for fan - WATCH vma

    Salman Khan wins hearts with his 'sweetest' gesture for fan - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon