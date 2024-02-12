Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paragliding tragedy: Hyderabad woman suffers fatal fall at Kullu, pilot faces FIR

    A 26-year-old woman named Navya from Hyderabad tragically died in a paragliding accident in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. She lost control mid-air and fell onto the ground of a terraced house. The pilot has been arrested, and investigations are underway. Paragliding activities in the area have been suspended temporarily.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    A 26-year-old woman from Hyderabad met with a fatal accident while indulging in the thrill of paragliding during her trip to Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Identified as Navya from Zaheerabad in Telangana's Sangareddy district, she tragically lost her life after an unexpected fall from the sky onto the ground of a terraced house.

    The unfortunate mishap occurred in Manali's Kullu region while Navya was participating in a paragliding adventure. Reports from police officials suggest that she lost control mid-air, leading to the devastating fall from a significant height onto the floor of an RCC building.

    Trek turns tragic in Himachal Pradesh: Two lives lost, canine guardian stands vigil for 48 hours

    The pilot responsible for the ill-fated flight has been taken into custody following the incident. Law enforcement authorities swiftly registered a case in connection with the tragic event. Furthermore, investigations revealed that the equipment used for the paragliding activity was duly registered and approved.

    These Paragliding World Cup pictures in Indonesia will blow your mind!

    Speaking on the matter, Sunaina Sharma, an official from the Tourism Department, attributed the disaster to human error. The incident has prompted Kullu District Collector Torul S Ravish to order a thorough investigation into the matter. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 336 and 334 of the Indian Penal Code.

    As a precautionary measure, all paragliding activities in Dobhi village of the district have been temporarily suspended in the wake of this tragic occurrence.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 3:16 PM IST
