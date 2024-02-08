Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Trek turns tragic in Himachal Pradesh: Two lives lost, canine guardian stands vigil for 48 hours

    The Bir Billing region, located at an elevation of 5,000 feet, is known for trekking and paragliding activities. Gupta, a seasoned paraglider residing in the area for four years, had joined the group with Wala, who had recently arrived from Pune, embarking on the expedition after a bout of snowfall.

    Trek turns tragic in Himachal Pradesh: Two lives lost, canine guardian stands vigil for 48 hours AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

    Tragedy struck during a trekking expedition in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing, claiming the lives of two trekkers, Abhinandan Gupta (30) from Pathankot and Pranita Wala (26) from Pune. A German Shepherd, their loyal companion, stood sentinel beside their bodies for nearly 48 hours until they were found on Tuesday. While the cause of their demise appears to be due to fall, authorities await the results of the post-mortem to confirm the details.

    The Bir Billing region, located at an elevation of 5,000 feet, is known for trekking and paragliding activities. Gupta, a seasoned paraglider residing in the area for four years, had joined the group with Wala, who had recently arrived from Pune, embarking on the expedition after a bout of snowfall.

    Discrimination in Tax allocation: NSUI activists smear FM Nirmala Sitharaman's office in Bengaluru

    According to Kangra district police chief Veer Bahadur, a preliminary investigation revealed that a group of four, including two women, initially set out in a car. When the vehicle reached its limits, the group continued on foot. However, adverse weather conditions prompted two members to turn back, seeking safety with the assistance of others. Undeterred, Gupta, asserting familiarity with the route, pressed forward with Pranita and their faithful canine companion.

    As concerns grew over the prolonged absence of Gupta and Wala, the remaining members of the group filed a missing complaint, prompting a search operation. The rescue teams, navigating challenging terrain, discovered the bodies three kilometers below the paragliding launch point. The treacherous, snow-covered landscape seemed to have caused the fatal slip and fall.

    During the recovery mission, the German Shepherd, steadfast beside the fallen trekkers, expressed its grief through persistent barking and wailing. Autopsies were conducted, and the bodies were subsequently handed over to the grieving families.

    Tamil Nadu: Chennai schools get bomb threats, students sent home

    Senior police officer Bahadur issued a cautionary message to tourists, highlighting the region's unpredictable weather conditions. He emphasized the importance of local guidance for anyone venturing into the area, citing the rapid changes in weather and the challenge of navigating snow-covered tracks.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fact check: Karnataka government should really blame UPA regime NOT Modi government for fund allocation

    Fact-check: Karnataka government should really blame UPA regime NOT Modi government for fund allocation

    Kerala: Ban on liquor sales to be imposed on occasion of Attukal Pongala celebrations rkn

    Kerala: Ban on liquor sales to be imposed on occasion of Attukal Pongala celebrations

    Did Kerala government cheat hundreds of duck farmers? anr

    Did Kerala government cheat hundreds of duck farmers?

    Discrimination in Tax allocation: NSUI activists smear FM Nirmala Sitharaman's office in Bengaluru vkp

    Discrimination in Tax allocation: NSUI activists smear FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s office in Bengaluru

    Rahul Gandhi fact-checked over claim that PM Modi was not born in OBC family

    Rahul Gandhi fact-checked over claim that PM Modi was not born in OBC family

    Recent Stories

    Mother's heartbreaking last conversation with daughter before Hamas kidnapping leaves family in distress avv

    Mother's heartbreaking last conversation with daughter before Hamas kidnapping leaves family in distress

    IPL 2024: Have Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya unfollowed each other on Instagram after MI captain fiasco snt

    IPL 2024: Have Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya unfollowed each other on Instagram after MI captain fiasco?

    Fact check: Karnataka government should really blame UPA regime NOT Modi government for fund allocation

    Fact-check: Karnataka government should really blame UPA regime NOT Modi government for fund allocation

    'Article 370' trailer: Yami Gautam plays officer, Arun Govil portrays Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role RKK

    'Article 370' trailer: Yami Gautam plays officer, Arun Govil portrays Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role

    Kerala: Ban on liquor sales to be imposed on occasion of Attukal Pongala celebrations rkn

    Kerala: Ban on liquor sales to be imposed on occasion of Attukal Pongala celebrations

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon