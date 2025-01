Padma Awards 2025: Check complete list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri recipients

On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, the Padma Awards have been announced. 139 people are to be honored with the Padma Awards this time. This includes 7 distinguished individuals receiving the Padma Vibhushan and 19 receiving the Padma Bhushan. At the same time, 113 people will be honored with the Padma Shri for their distinguished contributions. Among the Padma Vibhushan recipients are the famous Bhojpuri singer, the late Sharda Sinha, and renowned businessman Osamu Suzuki of Japan. Both will receive this honor posthumously. The Padma Bhushan list includes journalist A Surya Prakash, Ram Bahadur Rai, ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, former hockey captain PR Sreejesh, Sadhvi Ritambhara, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi, Shekhar Kapur, and others.

See who received Padma Vibhushan...

Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy of Telangana in the Medical field

Retired Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar of Chandigarh in Public Affairs

Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia of Gujarat in the field of Art

Lakshminarayana Subramaniam of Karnataka in the field of Art

MT Vasudevan Nair of Kerala (posthumously) in the field of Literature and Education

Osamu Suzuki of Japan (posthumously) in the field of Trade and Industry

Sharda Sinha of Bihar (posthumously) in the field of Art

List of Padma Bhushan recipients

A Surya Prakash Literature and Education Karnataka

Anant Nag Art Karnataka

Bibek Debroy (Posthumous) Literature and Education Delhi

Jatin Goswami Art Assam

Jose Chacko Periappuram Medicine Kerala

Kailash Nath Dikshit Archaeology Delhi

Manohar Joshi (Posthumous) Public Affairs Maharashtra

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu

Nandamuri Balakrishna Art Andhra Pradesh

PR Sreejesh Sports Kerala

Pankaj Patel Trade and Industry Gujarat

Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra

Ram Bahadur Rai Literature and Education UP

Sadhvi Ritambhara Social Work UP

S Ajit Kumar Art Tamil Nadu

Shekhar Kapur Art Maharashtra

Shobana Chandrakumar Art Tamil Nadu

Sushil Kumar Modi Public Affairs Bihar

Vinod Dham Science and Engineering USA

List of Padma Shri recipients

Advaita Charan Gadanayak

Achyut Ramchandra Palav

Ajay V Bhatt

Anil Kumar Boro

Arijit Singh

Arundhati Bhattacharya

Arunoday Saha

Arvind Sharma

Ashok Kumar Mahapatra

Ashok Laxman Saraf

Ashutosh Sharma

Ashwini Bhide Deshpande

Baijnath Maharaj

Barry Godfray John

Begam Batool

Bharat Gupt

Bheru Singh Chouhan

Bhim Singh Bhavesh

Bhimawa Doddabalappa Shiilekyathara

Budhendra Kumar Jain

C S Vaidyanathan

Chaitram Deochand Pawar

Chandrakant Sompura

Chetan E Chitnis

David R Syiemlieh

Durga Charan Ranbir

Farooq Ahmad Mir

Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid

Gita Upadhyay

Gokul Chandra Das

Guruvayur Dorai

Harchandan Singh Bhatty

Hariman Sharma

Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale

Harvinder Singh

Hassan Raghu

Hemant Kumar

Hriday Narayan Dixit

Hugh and Colleen Gantzer (Posthumous)

Inivalappil Mani Vijayan

Jagadish Joshila

Jaspinder Narula

Jonas Masetti

Joynacharan Bathari

Jumde Yomgam Gamlin

K. Damodaran

KL Krishna

K Omanakutty Amma

Kishore Kunal (Posthumous)

L Hangthing

Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer

Lalit Kumar Mangotra

Lama Lobzang (Posthumous)

Libia Lobo Sardesai

MD Srinivas

Madugula Nagaphani Sarma

Mahabir Nayak

Mamata Shankar

Manda Krishna Madiga

Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli

Miriyala Apparao

Nagendra Nath Roy

Narayan (Bhulai Bhai)

Naren Gurung

Neerja Bhatla

Nirmala Devi

Nitin Nohria

Onkar Singh Pahwa

P Datchanamoorthy

Pandi Ram Mandavi

Parmar Lavjibhai Nagjibhai

Pawan Goenka

Prashanth Prakash

Pratibha Satpathy

Purisai Kannappa Sambandan

R Ashwin

R G Chandramogan

Radha Bahin Bhatt

Radhakrishnan Devasenapathy

Ramdarash Mishra

Ranendra Bhanu Majumdar

Ratan Kumar Parimoo

Reba Kanta Mahanta

Renthlei Lalrawna

Ricky Gyan Kej

Sajjan Bhajanka

Sally Holkar

Sant Ram Deswal

Satyapal Singh

Seeni Viswanathan

Sethuraman Panchanathan

Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Sheen Kaaf Nizam (Shiv Kishan Bissa)

Shyam Bihari Agrawal

Suresh Harilal Soni

Soniya Nityanand

Stephen Knapp

Subhash Khetulal Sharma

Surinder Kumar Vasal

Swami Pradiptananda (Kartik Maharaj)

Syed Ainu Hasan

Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi

Tejendra Narayan Majumdar

Tushar Durgeshbhai Shukla

Vadiraj Raghavendracharya Panchamukhi

Vasudeo Kamath

Velu Assaan

Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj

Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar

Vijayalakshmi Deshamane

Vilas Dangre

Vinayak Lohani

