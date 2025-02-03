DRAMATIC! Surat police intervenes to save couple's marriage after family conflict over food (WATCH)

Surat police intervene in wedding drama, counseling groom and facilitating completion of rituals at police station after food shortage sparks family feud.

Surat: A dramatic wedding saga unfolded in Surat's Varachha area on Sunday night, but thanks to the timely intervention of the local police, the couple's special day ended on a happy note.

The wedding of Rahul Pramod Mahanto and Anjali Kumari Mitusingh was underway at Laxminagar Vadi in Varachha, with around 100 guests from the bride's side in attendance. However, tensions rose when a food shortage at the reception sparked an argument between the two families.

The situation escalated, and the groom's family, feeling insulted, refused to take the bride along and left the venue. Distraught, Anjali Kumari called the police helpline (100) to report the incident.

Responding promptly to the distress call, the Varachha police arrived at the scene and brought Rahul to the police station. Inspector R.B. Gojiya and his team sprang into action, utilizing the police station's Santwana Kendra and Women's Help Desk facilities to counsel the couple.

"We explained to the groom that calling off the wedding over a minor issue like food shortage was not justified, especially since his father had made extensive preparations," Inspector Gojiya said, adding, "The groom agreed, but was hesitant to return to the wedding venue due to concerns about further clashes between the families."

In a heartwarming display of community policing, the Varachha police officers decided to step in and facilitate the completion of the wedding rituals. At the couple's request, they arranged for the garlanding and 'Bidaai' ceremonies to be conducted at the police station.

"We acted as 'Baratis,' arranging garlands and flowers to ensure the ceremony was properly concluded," Inspector Gojiya added.

The wedding drama ended on a joyful note, with the couple finally beginning their new life together, all thanks to the police department.

Latest Videos