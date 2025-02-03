DRAMATIC! Surat police intervenes to save couple's marriage after family conflict over food (WATCH)

Surat police intervene in wedding drama, counseling groom and facilitating completion of rituals at police station after food shortage sparks family feud.

Surat police intervenes to save couple's marriage after family conflict over food dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 8:14 PM IST

Surat: A dramatic wedding saga unfolded in Surat's Varachha area on Sunday night, but thanks to the timely intervention of the local police, the couple's special day ended on a happy note.

The wedding of Rahul Pramod Mahanto and Anjali Kumari Mitusingh was underway at Laxminagar Vadi in Varachha, with around 100 guests from the bride's side in attendance. However, tensions rose when a food shortage at the reception sparked an argument between the two families.

The situation escalated, and the groom's family, feeling insulted, refused to take the bride along and left the venue. Distraught, Anjali Kumari called the police helpline (100) to report the incident.

Responding promptly to the distress call, the Varachha police arrived at the scene and brought Rahul to the police station. Inspector R.B. Gojiya and his team sprang into action, utilizing the police station's Santwana Kendra and Women's Help Desk facilities to counsel the couple.

"We explained to the groom that calling off the wedding over a minor issue like food shortage was not justified, especially since his father had made extensive preparations," Inspector Gojiya said, adding, "The groom agreed, but was hesitant to return to the wedding venue due to concerns about further clashes between the families."

In a heartwarming display of community policing, the Varachha police officers decided to step in and facilitate the completion of the wedding rituals. At the couple's request, they arranged for the garlanding and 'Bidaai' ceremonies to be conducted at the police station.

"We acted as 'Baratis,' arranging garlands and flowers to ensure the ceremony was properly concluded," Inspector Gojiya added.

The wedding drama ended on a joyful note, with the couple finally beginning their new life together, all thanks to the police department.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

"Derogatory": 21 BJP MPs move privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on President Murmu dmn

"Derogatory": 21 BJP MPs move privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on President Murmu

'Grabbed by hair, throat slit': Man killed by friend in full public view after dispute over T-shirt in Nagpur shk

'Grabbed by hair, throat slit': Man killed by friend in full public view after dispute over T-shirt in Nagpur

AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Which party will win 'Delhi ka Dil'

AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Which party will win 'Delhi ka Dil'

Saints laud CM Yogi's Mahakumbh arrangements, slam critics and opposition

Saints laud CM Yogi’s Mahakumbh arrangements, slam critics and opposition

Mahakumbh 2025: Vinod Mishra's devotion to lord ram inspires devotees at Triveni sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: Vinod Mishra's devotion to lord ram inspires devotees at Triveni sangam

Recent Stories

"Derogatory": 21 BJP MPs move privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on President Murmu dmn

"Derogatory": 21 BJP MPs move privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on President Murmu

Talen Energy Stock Falls Despite BofA’s Bullish Take Citing AWS Deal, Retail Optimism

Talen Energy Stock Falls Despite BofA’s Bullish Take Citing AWS Deal, Retail Optimism

'Grabbed by hair, throat slit': Man killed by friend in full public view after dispute over T-shirt in Nagpur shk

'Grabbed by hair, throat slit': Man killed by friend in full public view after dispute over T-shirt in Nagpur

Naga Chaitanya REVEALS his endearing nickname for Sobhita Dhulipala in latest interview; Read on NTI

Naga Chaitanya REVEALS his endearing nickname for Sobhita Dhulipala in latest interview; Read on

AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Which party will win 'Delhi ka Dil'

AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Which party will win 'Delhi ka Dil'

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon