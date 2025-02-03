'Grabbed by hair, throat slit': Man killed by friend in full public view after dispute over T-shirt in Nagpur

In a shocking incident, a man in mid 20s was brutally murdered in full public view in Nagpur's Kawrapeth on Sunday afternoon.

In a shocking incident, a man in mid 20s was brutally murdered in full public view in Nagpur's Kawrapeth on Sunday afternoon. The accused Prayag Asole, slit the throat of Shubham Harane with a sharp object before fleeing the scene.

According to sources, Harane had been embroiled in a dispute with Prayag and his elder brother, Akshay Asole, for the past two days. The fallout stemmed from a trivial argument over a newly purchased T-shirt. Akshay had ordered the garment online, and Harane reportedly tried it on, sparking a heated altercation. The tension escalated when Harane allegedly hurled money at Akshay, escalating the situation.

Akshay had reportedly accused Harane of assaulting him, but with no intervention, the dispute between the trio continued to intensify.

On Sunday, Prayag allegedly lured Harane to Kawrapeth on the pretext of settling the dispute. However, the meeting took a deadly turn as Prayag suddenly grabbed Harane by the hair and, in front of stunned onlookers, slit his throat before making a swift escape. Witnesses reported that despite the presence of Harane’s friends, none stepped in to rescue him.

Enraged locals swarmed Mayo Hospital, where Harane’s body was taken, voicing fury over the murder.

Reports suggest that the brothers later surrendered to the police, although an official confirmation is still awaited. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

