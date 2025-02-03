Saints laud CM Yogi’s Mahakumbh arrangements, slam critics and opposition

Spiritual leaders at the Basant Panchami Kumbh praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the event's arrangements and condemned critics questioning the gathering. They highlighted India's unity and spiritual strength amidst global turmoil, emphasizing the Kumbh's significance.

Saints laud CM Yogi's Mahakumbh arrangements, slam critics and opposition
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Updated: Feb 3, 2025, 8:00 PM IST


On the sacred occasion of Basant Panchami, saints and spiritual leaders not only took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam but also strongly responded to critics of the Mahakumbh. They praised the exceptional arrangements made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the facilities provided to devotees, while condemning the opposition's remarks.

Jagatguru Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das Satua Baba Maharaj of Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara remarked, "To those questioning the saints and Maha Kumbh, I have a message—(SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav ji, you have never followed or respected Sanatan Dharma. Do not attempt to benefit from it now. We remember how, during your tenure, Sanatanis were targeted. Stop spreading rumours for political gain. We are Sanatanis, and won't allow people like you to mislead others."

Swami Avdheshanand Giri highlighted, "At this sacred gathering, we witness India's unity—people of diverse ideologies and faiths coming together by the Ganga's banks. While the world faces fear and turmoil, India shines with peace and joy. Amid global conflicts, India stands as a beacon of wisdom. Through our spiritual values, yoga, and Ayurveda, we are ready to lead the world. The global community looks to India for solutions, and I express my gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Ji for ensuring exceptional arrangements for this grand event."

Chinmayanand Bapu expressed his gratitude, stating, "Today is an auspicious occasion, as all Akharas and Mahamandaleshwars proceed towards Sangam. Basant Panchami holds special significance for students, as taking a holy dip in the Sangam is believed to bring success. I extend my appreciation to the administration for their outstanding arrangements. The atmosphere today is calm and well-managed."

