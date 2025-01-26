Republic Day 2025: 8 Key events that defined January 26

India News
Several significant events in Indian and world history have occurred on January 26. Here are 10 special events that make January 26 even more special.
1930: Indian National Congress declared January 26 as "Purna Swaraj Day," demanding complete independence from British rule.
1950: India adopted its Constitution and officially became a sovereign republic. This day is now celebrated as Republic Day.
1973: The first Republic Day parade was held on Rajpath in New Delhi, showcasing India's military and cultural heritage.
1949: The Constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, but it was implemented on January 26, 1950.
1952: The first general elections were held in India, a significant step in the country's democratic history.
1965: The Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 ended after the Tashkent Agreement, and the ceasefire came into effect on this day.
1974: India conducted its first successful nuclear test, "Smiling Buddha," becoming a nuclear power.
1998: India conducted further nuclear tests in Pokhran, strengthening its nuclear capabilities.
2001: A terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament led to heightened security across the country.
2015: US President Barack Obama attended the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest, a historic moment in Indo-US diplomatic relations.
