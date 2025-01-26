India News

Republic Day 2025: 8 Key events that defined January 26

History of January 26

Several significant events in Indian and world history have occurred on January 26. Here are 10 special events that make January 26 even more special.

Demand for Complete Independence from British Rule

1930: Indian National Congress declared January 26 as "Purna Swaraj Day," demanding complete independence from British rule.

India Adopted its Constitution

1950: India adopted its Constitution and officially became a sovereign republic. This day is now celebrated as Republic Day.

First Republic Day Parade on Rajpath

1973: The first Republic Day parade was held on Rajpath in New Delhi, showcasing India's military and cultural heritage.

Indian Constitution Came into Effect

1949: The Constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, but it was implemented on January 26, 1950.

First General Elections in India

1952: The first general elections were held in India, a significant step in the country's democratic history.

End of the Indo-Pakistani War

1965: The Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 ended after the Tashkent Agreement, and the ceasefire came into effect on this day.

India's First Successful Nuclear Test

1974: India conducted its first successful nuclear test, "Smiling Buddha," becoming a nuclear power.

Pokhran Nuclear Tests

1998: India conducted further nuclear tests in Pokhran, strengthening its nuclear capabilities.

Terrorist Attack on Indian Parliament

2001: A terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament led to heightened security across the country.

Barack Obama as Republic Day Chief Guest

2015: US President Barack Obama attended the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest, a historic moment in Indo-US diplomatic relations.

