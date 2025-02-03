"Derogatory": 21 BJP MPs move privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on President Murmu

21 tribal BJP MPs moved a privilege motion against Sonia Gandhi for her remarks on President Droupadi Murmu's speech, alleging derogatory comments and breach of parliamentary ethics.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 8:35 PM IST

After Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi made remarks about President Droupadi Murmu's joint address to both Houses on January 31, 21 tribal BJP MPs have moved a privilege motion against her. Sonia Gandhi was caught on camera saying the President seemed "very tired" and "could hardly speak" during her nearly hour-long speech.

In the privilege motion against Gandhi, BJP MPs alleged that her comments were "derogatory and demeaning" to the President's office. They claim her remarks undermine the dignity of the office, violate parliamentary procedures, and demonstrate an "elitist and anti-tribal mindset."

The MPs argue that Gandhi's comments are a clear breach of parliamentary ethics and code of conduct, which prohibits members from uttering defamatory words against others. They cite a Supreme Court judgment emphasizing the importance of parliamentary privilege and decorum.

They called the remarks as a clear manifestation of the elitist and anti-tribal mindset of Sonia Gandhi, who is yet to understand the struggle and sensitivity of a tribal poor.

"Such remarks not only undermine the dignity of the office but also violate the sanctity of parliamentary procedures and conventions. It is relevant to state that Sonia Gandhi's utterances against the President can in no way get the benefit of parliamentary privileges," the notice read

The BJP MPs are demanding "appropriate disciplinary action" against Gandhi, due to the gravity of the issue. They believe exemplary action is necessary to uphold parliamentary rules, reinforce decorum and mutual respect, and maintain the trust of Indian citizens in democratic institutions.

