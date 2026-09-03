Over 1,900 students from various Himachal Pradesh districts visited the state Legislative Assembly during its 10-day session. They interacted with Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, learning about the parliamentary system and democratic functions.

A total of 1,908 students from various districts of Himachal Pradesh observed the activities of the state Legislative Assembly throughout the 10-day session, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced on Thursday.

Students Interact with Assembly Speaker

Students from the Indian Law Institute, Haridevi, Ghanahatti and Government ITI Chaura Maidan in Shimla district, besides Bahra University, Waknaghat in Solan district, visited the Assembly Secretariat on Thursday and interacted with Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

During their interaction, the students asked the Speaker questions about the parliamentary system, functioning of the Legislative Assembly, the role of the presiding officer and the conduct of Assembly sessions.

Pathania provided the students with information about the functioning of the House and briefed them about the proceedings scheduled for the day. He also encouraged the students to observe the proceedings of the Assembly to gain a better understanding of the democratic and parliamentary system.

'Youth are Guardians of Democracy'

Interacting with the students, Pathania said legislators are directly elected by the people through their votes and that India follows a democratic system governed by constitutional provisions. He said Parliament and state legislatures have been entrusted with the responsibility of making laws under the Constitution.

Referring to the making of the Indian Constitution, Pathania said Dr BR Ambedkar had studied the constitutions of various countries before drafting the Constitution of India. He told the students that the Constitution provides the framework for the country's democratic system and enables citizens to participate in governance through elected representatives.

“Young people are now the guardians of democracy, and strengthening the parliamentary system is your responsibility,” Pathania said. The Assembly Speaker said the youth could contribute to nation-building in different capacities, including as administrative officers or elected representatives.

He urged the students to remain conscious of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters for India's independence and the establishment of a system in which people have the right to elect their government. Pathania said the power to choose a government rests directly with the people and that voters can change a government through elections after a fixed term if they so decide.

He invited the students to continue visiting the Assembly to understand its functioning and conveyed his best wishes to them. The Himachal Pradesh Assembly's initiative to facilitate visits by students provides them an opportunity to observe legislative proceedings and gain practical exposure to parliamentary democracy and the functioning of elected institutions. (ANI)