    On Air India 'urinating' incident, Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran says, 'We fell short...'

    "The incident on Air India flight AI102 has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India. Air India's reaction should have been much faster," said Tata Group Chairman.
     

    First Published Jan 8, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran admitted that Air India's response to the November 26 incident, in which a drunk passenger allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger, should have been 'much swifter,' on Sunday, January 8, 2023. 

    Chandrasekaran, in his statement, said, "We fell short of addressing this situation the way we should have."

     

    "The incident on Air India flight AI102 on November 26, 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India. Air India's reaction should have been much faster," said Chandrasekaran, adding that the airline failed to address the situation the way it should have. 

    Additionally, the document read, "The Tata group and Air India are completely committed to our passengers' safety and well-being. We will review and repair all processes to prevent or address any incidents of unruly nature."

    On Air India's conduct in handling the entire incident, the DGCA called it 'unprofessional' and issued a show-cause notice to the airline, its director of in-flight services, and the crew that operated the flight. 

    On November 26, 2022, a drunk man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight. On Saturday, the accused, Shankar Mishra, was arrested by Delhi Police in Bengaluru.

    (With inputs from PTI)

