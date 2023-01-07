Air India incident: Here's how Bengaluru police arrested man accused of 'urinating' on female co-passenger

Air India 'urinating' case: The accused, a top executive at the US financial services firm Wells Fargo before being fired on Friday, has been holed up in Bengaluru since a lookout notice was issued against him.

The Bengaluru police arrested Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on a septuagenarian woman on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, January 7, 2023.

"We assisted Delhi Police in arresting the accused," a senior police officer told PTI. "Mishra was held from the Sanjay Nagar area," the officer said.

Previously, Delhi and Bengaluru police teams visited Marathalli area in the city; however, they returned empty-hand, according to the police source.

Although he switched off his phone, he was active on social media and was using his social media accounts to communicate with his friends, which allowed the police to zero in on him, sources added. Also, Mishra used his credit/debit card at least once.

Police arrested the accused at around 3:30 am on Saturday, January 7, 2023, after receiving information that he was staying in Sanjay Nagar's apartment.

On November 26, 2022, on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, Shankar Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on an elderly woman in business class. He later begged the woman not to report him to the police, claiming it would have repercussions for his wife and child.

This week, Air India filed a complaint. The airline said that as there was 'no further flare-up or confrontation' and 'respecting the perceived wishes of the female passenger,' the crew chose not to summon law enforcement upon landing. The airline banned Mishra from flying for 30 days after facing outrage on social media, which said it was insufficient.

