Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India incident: Shankar Mishra, accused of peeing on co-passenger, sent to 14-day judicial custody

    Shankar Mishra, the man who was accused of peeing on a woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. He was earlier arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru after authorities traced his phone.

    Air India incident Shankar Mishra accused of peeing on woman co passenger sent to 14 day judicial custody gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    The Patiala House Court in Delhi sentenced Shankar Mishra, who is accused of peeing on an elderly female co-passenger on an Air India journey from New York to Delhi, to 14 days of judicial custody on Saturday afternoon. Mishra- submitted a bail petition to the court, and a hearing for that motion has been set on January 11.

    The court noted that the justifications given for Mishra's police remand do not demand for his actual presence, rejecting Delhi police's motion for his police custody. Even without his personal presence, the captains' and crew members' remarks can be recorded.

    Also Read | Air India 'urinating' case: Pilot, crew grounded; CEO says 'could've handled matter better'

    The court sentenced him to 14 days of judicial custody after observing that all of the evidence presented by the police indicated that the accused was purposefully refusing to cooperate with the inquiry. "The accused's cell phone's location was tracked, and Bengaluru was the last place found. Even at his place of employment, he might not be identifiable," it said.

    Mishra was taken to Delhi after being taken into custody earlier today in Bengaluru. He was reportedly staying alone at a guest house in Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru to evade arrest.

    Also Read | DGCA advises airlines to use 'restraining devices' on unruly passengers

    In a disturbing occurrence, Mishra is accused of peeing on his female co-passenger, a senior in her seventies, while intoxicated on an Air India journey from New York to Delhi on November 26 of last year.

    Meanwhile, the pilot and four cabin crew members of the flight from November 26th, on which the urinating incident occurred, have been de-rostered by Air India. Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, stated that the company "acknowledges that it might have handled these situations better, both in the air and on the ground, and is committed to taking action."

    Also Read | Air India incident: Here's how Bengaluru police arrested man accused of 'urinating' on female co-passenger

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits 'sinking' Joshimath; says, '..in talks with ISRO' - adt

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits 'sinking' Joshimath; says, '..in talks with ISRO'

    Bengaluru city to be fastest growing city in Asia Pacific in 2023 Oxford Economics gcw

    Bengaluru city to be fastest growing city in Asia-Pacific in 2023: Oxford Economics

    Heres how police arrested man accused of 'urinating' on female co-passenger on Air India flight - adt

    Air India incident: Here's how Bengaluru police arrested man accused of 'urinating' on female co-passenger

    Air India urinating case Pilot crew grounded CEO says could ve handled matter better gcw

    Air India 'urinating' case: Pilot, crew grounded; CEO says 'could've handled matter better'

    Caste based census begins in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says It will be beneficial for all gcw

    Caste-based census begins in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar says 'It will be beneficial for all'

    Recent Stories

    Chhatriwali trailer review: Fans in awe of Rakul Preet Singh for role in film educating youth about safe sex vma

    Chhatriwali trailer review: Fans in awe of Rakul Preet Singh for role in film educating youth about safe sex

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits 'sinking' Joshimath; says, '..in talks with ISRO' - adt

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits 'sinking' Joshimath; says, '..in talks with ISRO'

    Prince Harry takes swipe at elder brother William alarming hair loss in his memoir gcw

    Prince Harry takes swipe at elder brother William's 'alarming' hair loss

    football Heartbreak for Zinedine Zidane fans after France head coach Didier Deschamps extends contract until 2026 snt

    Heartbreak for Zidane fans after France head coach Deschamps extends contract until 2026

    Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Babil shares lovely throwback pics wishing his late father a happy birthday

    Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Babil shares lovely throwback pics wishing his late father a happy birthday

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon