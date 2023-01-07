Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India 'urinating' case: Accused Shankar Mishra arrested from Bengaluru, brought to Delhi

    Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight, has been arrested from Bengaluru after absconding for several days. He was brought to New Delhi and will be produced before Delhi’s Patiala House Court, likely before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabila Wali, as per sources.

    Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai resident who intoxicatedly peed on an elderly woman on an Air India aircraft in November, was arrested late on Friday night in Bengaluru by the Delhi police and brought back to the capital, according to reports. A lookout notice or airport alert was issued to try to find him since he was running away.

    He is expected to appear before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabila Wali at the Patiala House Court in Delhi, according to authorities. After receiving some "solid" clues regarding Shankar Mishra's whereabouts, the Delhi police sent a squad to Bengaluru, Karnataka, in an effort to apprehend him.

    Despite turning off his phone, he continued to use social media to connect with his buddies, which allowed the police to track him down, according to top police sources. According to his attorneys, Mishra allegedly gave the victim Rs 15,000 as compensation and had her items cleaned. The family had repaid the money, according to texts between the accused and the woman's daughter.

    Mishra's father supported him in the meantime, calling the allegations against him "fake." According to Shyam Mishra, his son hadn't slept for 30-35 hours before to his departure from New York, and the case was "totally false." He responded, "He could have had a drink on the trip and slept off."

    In a disturbing occurrence, Mishra is accused of peeing on his female co-passenger, a senior in her seventies, while intoxicated on an Air India journey from New York to Delhi on November 26 of last year. He later begged the woman not to report him to the police, saying it would impact his wife and child.

