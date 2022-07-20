Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NTA fact-finding panel to deliver report on Kerala NEET frisking incident in 4 weeks

    The committee will make the necessary recommendations and submit its report within four weeks, according to the official.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    According to officials, A three-member committee appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to investigate the alleged incident of a NEET aspirant in Kerala being asked to remove her innerwear before the exam submits its report in four weeks, as per officials.

    Sadhna Parashar, senior NTA director; Arappura Shylaja, principal of Saraswathi Vidyalaya in Kerala; and Suchitra Shyjinth, principal of Pragati Academy in Kerala, will be on the panel.

    "The panel will go to the spot and verify the facts after speaking with everyone involved. It will check whether the NTA's security and frisking protocols were followed, as detailed in Chapter 9: Barred Items and Dress Code of the information bulletin and whether the rules for city coordinators, centre superintendents, observers, and invigilators were adhered to," a senior NTA official stated.

    According to the official, the committee will make the necessary recommendations and submit its report within four weeks.

    On Tuesday, five women were arrested in Kerala for allegedly forcing girl students who appeared for the NEET medical entrance exam. The NTA formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged incident.

    Previously, the NTA dismissed the claims, claiming that the exam centre superintendent informed it that the police complaint in the case was fictitious and filed with the wrong intent.

    (With inputs from PTI)

