    NEET 2022: Police complaint 'fictitious', lodged with 'wrong intents', NTA informed

    "We have received no complaints or representations. According to media sources, the facility superintendent and observer were asked to provide an urgent report. They have told that no such event occurred and that the allegation is false and was submitted with malicious intent," according to a top NTA officer. 

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    The police complaint regarding a girl in Kerala who was ordered to remove her innerwear before taking the NEET medical entrance test is "fictitious" and was made with "wrong intents," according to the superintendent of the exam centre. 

    According to National Testing Agency (NTA) authorities, they have received no complaints in this respect. The father of a 17-year-old girl in Kerala's Kollam district, who has filed a police complaint and plans to appeal to the Human Rights Commission, informed that his daughter had followed the dress code stated in the NEET bulletin, which does not mention innerwear, and she was asked to remove it in order to write the exam.

    "We have received no complaints or representations. According to media sources, the facility superintendent and observer were asked to provide an urgent report. They have told that no such event occurred and that the allegation is false and was submitted with malicious intent," according to a top NTA officer. 

    Meanwhile, a day after claims that teenage women and girls taking the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test in Kollam district were requested to remove their undergarments before being permitted to take the exam, Kerala police arrested the friskers.

    The Police have lodged a First Information Report under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code in response to a complaint filed by a girl who allegedly suffered a humiliating experience at a private educational institute in Ayur.

    The NEET dress code forbids such behaviour, as claimed by the candidate's father. The guideline requires exam purity and fairness, as well as sensitivity to gender, culture, and religion during applicant screening, according to the official.

    (With PTI inputs)

