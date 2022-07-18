Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET 2022 women aspirants allegedly asked to remove innerwear, complaint filed

    The incident, which occurred on Sunday, July 17, at the Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology in Ayur, came to light when a student's parent filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Kollam Rural.

    Students at a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) examination centre in Kerala's Kollam district were forced to remove their bras before entering the exam hall, reportedly due to 'metal hooks,' in keeping with a bizarre and invasive practise that has become an annual horror story for female medical aspirants. The student gave the bra to her mother so that she could take the exam. She also requested a scarf to conceal herself.

    The incident, which occurred on Sunday, July 17, at the Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology in Ayur, came to light when a student's parent filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Kollam Rural.

    According to NDTV report, the one of the girl's father, in a complaint, wrote that following a security check, his daughter was informed that the hook of her innerwear had been identified by the metal detector and that she needed to remove it. "Almost 90% of female students were required to remove their inners and put them in a storage area. The applicants were mentally disturbed while taking the exam," he added.

    According to the students, the undergarments were discovered thrown together in containers following the exams on Sunday.

    The facility, located in Kerala's Marthoma Institute of Information Technology in Ayur Chadayamngalam, has denied culpability, claiming that the frisking and biometric checks were performed by third-party agencies. Reports suggest students stated that they had to endure mental anguish just before taking the high-stakes exam. The parents have filed a police report. According to primary sources, almost 100 females were put in this scenario. A complaint has been lodged with the Deputy Superintendent of Police at Kottarakka.

    Students are not permitted to wear any metallic objects or accessories into the test hall, according to the dress code. This is ostensibly an anti-cheating measure. While the warning mentions belts, it does not mention undergarments like bras, which might involve underwiring.

