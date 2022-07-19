Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments in NEET exam centre in Kerala booked

    Taking action on the complaint filed by a girl who allegedly suffered a humiliating experience at a private educational institute at Ayur, the Police has lodged a First Information Report under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments in NEET exam centre in Kerala booked
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kollam, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 8:40 AM IST

    A day after allegations that young women and girls who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test were asked to remove their undergarments before being allowed to appear for the examination in Kollam district, the Kerala police booked the friskers.

    Taking action on the complaint filed by a girl who allegedly suffered a humiliating experience at a private educational institute at Ayur, the Police has lodged a First Information Report under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Also Read | NEET 2022: 5 tips to prepare better for medical entrance exam last minute

    A team of women officers recorded the girl's statement, based on which a probe was initiated. Police said that the persons who frisked the girl and other candidates would be arrested soon.

    The father of the 17-year-old girl had appeared before the media complaining that his daughter sat for three hours, giving her first-ever NEET exam, without a brassiere. The father said that his daughter was dressed as per the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin. However, the bulletin did not mention anything about innerwear.

    Also Read: NEET UG 2022: Know what was allowed, what was not allowed

    Other students who were subjected to similar humiliation said that after the exam, they found their undergarments thrown together in containers. The students expressed anguish over having to go through such mental trauma just before taking the high-stakes examination. According to media reports, around 100 young examinees underwent this ignominy. 

    Meanwhile, the exam centre located at Marthoma Institute of Information Technology in Ayur Chadayamangalam, claimed innocence and blamed third-party agencies for the frisking and biometric checks. 

    Also Read | NEET 2022: Women candidates to get special discounts from Oyo

    Various youth organisations staged protests condemning the incident and sought action against the culprits. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission, which has also initiated a probe into the incident, has directed the Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police to file a report within 15 days.

    Image: Students coming out from a NEET UG examination centre in Kochi on Sunday. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 8:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET 2022 women aspirants allegedly asked to remove innerwear complaint filed gcw

    NEET 2022 women aspirants allegedly asked to remove innerwear, complaint filed

    Odisha bandh on July 19 over BJB girl student s death all about it gcw

    Odisha bandh on July 19 over BJB girl student’s death; all about it

    Watch Little girl touches army personnel's feet; wins hearts on the internet-tgy

    Watch: Little girl touches army personnel's feet; wins hearts on the internet

    Kallakurichi case War of words over death of Class 12 student gcw

    Kallakurichi case: War of words over death of Class 12 student

    PM Modi to get demo of India's first drone that can carry human payload

    PM Modi to get demo of India's first drone that can carry human payload

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Benedict Cumberbatch Birthday Dr Strange lived in India for a year Read 5 lesser known facts his fans must know drb

    Benedict Cumberbatch Birthday: ‘Dr Strange’ lived in India for a year? Read 5 lesser-known facts his fans must

    Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote, concerns over Tory infighting

    Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote, concerns over Tory infighting

    10 hottest bikini pictures of Ileana DCruz; actress flaunts her SEXY perfect body RBA

    10 hottest bikini pictures of Ileana D’Cruz; actress flaunts her SEXY perfect body; take a look

    Planning to have Tummy Tuck or Hair Transplant; know risk factors of cosmetic surgery RBA

    Planning to have Tummy Tuck or Hair Transplant; know risk factors of cosmetic surgery

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for July 19 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 18, 2022: Good day for Aries, success for Scorpio and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon